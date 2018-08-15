7 Pieces We Can’t Wait to Get from Gabrielle Union’s New Collection

A quick glance at actress Gabrielle Union‘s Instagram makes one thing very clear: The woman knows how to assemble a killer outfit. She regularly stuns in Stella McCartney patchwork dresses, all-black Ms MIN ensembles and breezy Zimmermann blouses. Her style is undeniable, and she keeps things imitable by tagging the designers she’s wearing in each of her posts. The only problem? The price tag.

“One [thing] I heard from people around me was that they loved what I was wearing but could never afford it,” Union tells StyleCaster. So she did them one better—she collaborated with New York & Company on a fashion line that was equal parts affordable, comfortable, size-inclusive and of course, stylish as hell.

Union’s initial line launched at the end of last summer. And to celebrate her collaboration’s first anniversary, she released a brand new pre-fall collection today. The line features the same sophisticated-yet-comfortable that characterized her original collection, but she took care to make her pieces even more versatile this time around. “We’ve really focused on separates and how you can mix and match every piece to either dress up or dress down your look,” Union says.

Her favorite piece? A cropped black sweater that says “Rule the World” on the back in bold white lettering. “I love that it looks fashionable, but it’s also comfortable,” Union says. “I understand how busy women are and how uncomfortable clothing can be. I’m all about looking beautiful and sophisticated without it causing you discomfort during your day.” Her advice? Pair the cropped sweater with high-waisted yellow pants. The look is edgy, fun and chic—all at once.

And of course, Union kept this line as size-inclusive as her past collections have been, which is why her pieces are available in sizes 00-20—and tall and petite fits, too. “I wanted [to create] on-trend fashion at affordable prices to let women know that I hear you and I see you,” Union says, adding that she’s always listening to consumer feedback and using that to further improve her collections.

“I felt like what was missing [from the market] was that we needed clothes that not only hit a price point that people could afford, but was also inclusive of all women from all walks of life,” Union says. “I wanted to create a line that my family and friends could afford and feel fly in.” And that, she definitely did.

Browse some of our favorite pieces from her 2018 pre-fall collection below.