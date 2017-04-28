Fyre Fesitval Canceled: How It Turned Into a Huge Disaster

With the wrap of Coachella last weekend, we’re officially in the thick of festival season. Typically, this means FOMO, FOMO, and probably some more FOMO for anyone not attending the musical extravaganza of the moment. In the past 24 hours, however, the disaster that is Fyre Festival has completely flipped the script—and has been canceled.

Let’s start from the beginning: Months ago, a group of Instagram influencers including the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro began teasing the new music festival scheduled to take place this weekend and next on the islands of Exuma, in the Bahamas. Touted as a luxury experience, tickets sold for a minimum of $1,500—and for those who opted for V.I.P passes or a yacht rental, the price only climbed to nearly $10K from there. Model Rose Bertram also teased it on Instagram, something we can speculate she got paid in the high five figures for:

@fyrefestival gets cancelled, attendees called it a disaster and scam. Learn more about what happened on our site. Photo: @rose_bertram A post shared by HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

But now the festival, which was supposed to bring in headliners like Migos, Blink 182, and Major Lazer, has been canceled. That photo above is from Coachella. Because Fyre Festival 2017 never happened. Sad.

So where did it all go wrong? Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the festival—backed by Magnises card founder Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule—was less than organized. In the past 24 hours, the harsh truth of those initial allegations became glaringly clear as disgruntled festival-goers took to Twitter and Reddit with reports of highly inadequate conditions including unready tents, not enough food, and canceled flights. An anonymous source told Page Six that the festival’s organizers already called A-list models, celebs, and influencers and told them not to come. “They were just like, ‘Oh, come next weekend when all the kinks have been worked out.’ This was before the chaos even started,” the source says.

If we had to guess, maybe the lack of organization is a result of the Fyre team blowing their entire budget on getting Insta-models to advertise it? In any case, the festival has finally released a statement, saying, “We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority.”

Mmk. Maybe next year, Fyre.