13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If You’re Having a Bad Day

Photo: Geber86/Getty Images

Between less-than-inspiring jobs, being overwhelmed with classes, and the occasional spat with our [fill in the blank], everybody has days where we wish we could crawl into a hole. We all have our own ways of dealing with the blues—but sometimes all it takes is a quick peruse of funny Instagram accounts to get us out of our funk.

Here are 13 Instagrammers that will make you smile—if not burst out laughing—if you’re having a bad day.

1. digbyvanwinkle

Digby & Aloysius are those so-ugly-he’s-cute type of dogs, which is funny to begin with. Now dress them up in hilarious outfits and have them take selfies. Instant laughter.

Me getting dressed on a Monday.

A post shared by Digby & Aloysius Van Winkle (@digbyvanwinkle) on

2. betches

We all can relate to the hilarious, but oh-so-true posts from the creators of Betches Love This.

Fancy seeing you here

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

3. miserable_men

We know that a lot of guys hate shopping, but whoever decided to document these miserable men was surely a genius.

Miserable in Florence.

A post shared by Miserable Men (@miserable_men) on

4. satiregram

This Instagram account actually creates a satire of Instagram. Brilliant!

5. jermzlee

A pug taking selfies. ‘Nuff said.

a norm selfie #tbt

A post shared by Jeremy Veach (@jermzlee) on

6. jeromejarre

Started on Vine, Jerome just does some really hilarious things. He’s not afraid to ask people weird questions and, well, get some weird answers.

I HAD TO ASK PHARRELL 😄 #OSCARS

A post shared by JÉRÔME JARRE (@jeromejarre) on

7. collegehumor

A hotspot for clever memes and shareable photos.

A post shared by CollegeHumor (@collegehumor) on

8. peejet

This guy is seriously living the lives that we all wish we could have. Or at least he’s photoshopping his way there.

#nofilter @kimkardashian

A post shared by Peeje (@peejet) on

9. trotterpup

Meet Trotter. A French Bulldog who wears wigs. You’re welcome.

Pass the sunscreen. And a margarita.

A post shared by Trotter (@trotterpup) on

10. cuteboys_withcats

Cute boys + cats = everything you need to be happy in the world.

923852 735582716519937 1616180058 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @cuteboys_withcats

11. curtislepore

Also started on Vine, Curtis is hilarious, attractive, has tattoos and a Boston Terrier. What more could you ask for to put a smile on your face?

16585118 1855135698039734 8664165946295844864 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @curtislepore

12. bestvines

In case photos aren’t funny enough to make you crack a smile, check out the best videos on Instagram (now that Vine is caput, the account is rounding up hilarious Insta vids).

17265363 1143335845795682 8906773315813638144 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @bestvines

13. cashcats

What’s funnier than cats casually rolling around in piles of money? Not much.

16465105 267976933632765 5863752560980000768 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @cashcats

Originally published March 2014. Updated March 2017.

