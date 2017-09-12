StyleCaster
12 Celebrities Who Got Hilariously Real About Parenting

Parenting, even for celebrities, is difficult. There’s potty training, crying, vomiting, breastfeeding, and about a million other parenting peeves that make raising children almost not worthwhile—at least in the moment. Just watch any scene of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kris Jenner and her six kids and you’ll get the gist of how tough parenting can be, whether the children are 8 or 30.

MORE: From Kim Kardashian to Neil Patrick Harris: 10 Celebrity Parents Who Used Surrogates

Of course, like any of life’s troubles, humor helps, which is likely why when raising a child gets a tad too real, celebrity moms and dads are prone to vent that frustration into hilariously relatable tweets. To make you feel a little bit better about your parenting struggles—or if you’re just looking for a good laugh—we rounded up 12 iconic celebrity tweets that accurately capture the difficulties of bringing up a young one. See them all, ahead.

Chrissy Teigen

When Chrissy Teigen asked what we were all wondering.

Carrie Underwood

When Carrie Underwood revealed her secret celebrity diet.

Neil Patrick Harris

When Neil Patrick Harris got real about his son's taste in toys.

Anna Faris

When Anna Faris reviewed her potty training progress.

Kristen Bell

When Kristen Bell paid tribute to her pre-breastfeeding breasts.

Ryan Reynolds

When Ryan Reynolds looked toward the future.

Pink

When Pink gave a glimpse into the rock star life of a mom.

Hilary Duff

When Hilary Duff got real about Christmas shopping with a toddler.

Dax Shepherd

When Dax Shepherd tweeted every traveler's worst nightmare.

Jimmy Kimmel

When Jimmy Kimmel admitted his paranoia.

Alyssa Milano

When Alyssa Milano knew she raised her kids right.

Christina Applegate

When Christina Applegate's daughter taught her something useful. 

Nicole Richie

When Nicole Richie showed her toughness. 

