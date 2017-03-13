33 Times Celebrities Had Zero Chill with the Funny Faces on Red Carpets

Most celebs are pretty accustomed to giving the sexy-smoldering look to the paparazzi on the red carpet, so much so that it almost seems unnatural—and, we think, unfair—that they could look that good in every picture ever snapped. And after every red carpet event, we find ourselves trolling the internet for the best pics of our favorite stars, looking hot as ever (like, ugh). So it’s rare that we ever come across pictures of them out of their element.
But every so often, stars prove us wrong and give us a glimpse at what we are all patiently waiting to see. It’s those down-to-earth vibes we get when we see pics of, say, Jennifer Lopez throwing her arms up in the air like she’s on a roller coaster.
So, to ease your mind and give you a good laugh, we did some digging around and found some of the most hilariously goofy pictures we’ve ever seen of celebs having fun on the red carpet. Keep an eye out for Jennifer Aniston squeezing Emma Stone in an uncomfortable-looking bear hug, Jordin Sparks making a tongue-out, KISS-inspired mug, and even Adele cradling her Grammys like a newborn baby. Behold, the celebs who aren’t afraid to break that barrier of seriousness, and just have a good ol’ time.
Jessie J
Flaunting what she's got, Jessie J pops her hip at a VH1 event in 2011.
Photo:
Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Wide-eyed and ready to answer questions during an interview at a Mango fashion party in Berlin in 2007.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence makes the funniest, most twisted face we've ever seen during The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Paris premiere in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Uzo Aduba
Showing some love by kissing the tops of the heads of her awards at TNT's 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry
Cross-eyed at the exclusive launch of False Lash Range by Eylure in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Constance Marie
Dancing across the red carpet at the 26th annual Genesis Awards in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus gives her usual tongue-out, peace-sign-up look at a Myspace artist showcase event in 2013.
Photo:
Getty Images
Missi Pyle and Christina Moore
Bright eyes, big smiles, all fun from Pyle and Moore at the Audi Golden Globe week celebration in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman
Huffman gropes the statue behind her at the SAG Awards in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake
Fallon and Timberlake want you to laugh with them (not at them) during the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mike Tyson
Tyson gets a little goofy at the inaugural induction gala, before he is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Brooks rocks out with her award for Outstanding Performance at the SAGs in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
A little 2008 throwback of Kardashian reveals her sticking her tongue out at the Target & Converse One Star Movie Award afterparty. Ha!
Photo:
Getty Images
Carrie Ann Inaba
Uggie, the dog from The Artist, gives Inaba some sweet kisses at the 26th annual Genesis Awards in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya and Demi Lovato
Posing back-to-back like partners in crime at the 2nd annual unite4:humanity event in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone
Aniston squeezes Stone in an uncomfortable bear hug at the Academy Awards in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, and other 'Jane The Virgin' Cast Members
Baldoni pulls out the selfie stick and things get crazy at a Jane the Virgin event.
Photo:
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Posing like a gangster, Barrymore hilariously bites her tongue at the Blended Berlin premiere in 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Swift is serving up some fun on the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Imitating her pooch with her tongue out at the All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration at Barker Hangar in 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya Coleman
Throwing peace signs and duck lips at the 2016 Marie Claire Fresh Faces party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Adam DeVine
Tongues out, guns out at Spike TV's Guys Choice 2016 at Sony Pictures Studios.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff
Tortorella and Duff get cozy on the carpet for some silly pictures at Entertainment Weekly's Popfest in 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
Making a KISS-inspired face at the American Idol Top 12 Finalists Party in 2007.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Cheesing hard core with her hubby at at the Producers Guild Awards in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Raising the roof with J.Lo at the American Idol season 10 finale results show in 2011.
Photo:
Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp
Fully tongue-out on the red carpet at the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Lively is looking, well, more lively than her husband at the 2011 premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Green Lantern.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
In a Lady Liberty-like pose, Ross gets a little wild as she kicks her leg back and throws her award in the air at a post-Golden Globes Party in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessie J
Jessie J wants to rock n' roll all night at the 2011 Q awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel.
Photo:
Getty Images
Missi Pyle
Pretending to wildly grab the booze off the shelf at the Weinstein Company's Academy Awards afterparty in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Minaj swipes a shade of baby pink lipstick on at the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam launch in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Adele
And we saved the best for last! Adele cradles her newly-won trophies like a baby at the Grammy Awards in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images