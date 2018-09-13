31 Fast-Fashion and Designer Sweaters that Look like Thrift Shop Finds

I’m a woman of a few obscure talents. For one thing, I have good handwriting—a skill that really only manifests in the occasional pretty to-do list or thank you note. For another, I can touch my tongue to my nose. This is a talent I often forget about, as it hasn’t been particularly useful (or impressive) since elementary school. Finally, I’m genuinely great at finding fast-fashion pieces that look like they belong in the dust-laden bins of a thrift shop.

Over the past decade or so, I’ve cultivated a sense of personal style that vacillates between the pop-glam fun of the ’80s and the colorful comfort of the ’90s. Initially, I relied on vintage boutiques to fuel my nostalgic fire, but that strategy hasn’t been cost-effective since Macklemore released the song “Thrift Shop” in 2012.

Funnily enough, these days, it’s often easier to score an affordable, thrift-worthy find from a fast-fashion retailer than it is to dig one up at a bona fide vintage store. (Emphasis on affordable, though the racks at vintage stores can get pretty picked-through as well.)

This season, I have my eye on a few retro wardrobe musts—namely, ankle boots worthy of a go-go dancer, sequin-covered pieces worthy of Madonna and kitschy AF sweaters worthy of, well, anyone who wants to look good while also staying completely cozy in the autumnal weather. Ahead, you’ll find 31 of the latter—most of which you can score for a cool $100 or less.

One last thing: Some designer pieces made it into the mix, mostly because my vintage-loving heart couldn’t help but include them. The more people nodding to yesteryear, the merrier—right?