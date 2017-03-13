A Frilly Collar Is the Subtle Shirt Detail That Elevates Any Outfit

It’s been hard to ignore fashion’s newfound love-affair with all things ’70s: flashy mustard yellows, silk charmeuse fabrics, flared denim—but that doesn’t mean we’re done with subtlety. In fact, one of the season’s biggest trends might be the quietest one of them all: the frilly shirt collar. Seen everywhere from brands like Etro, Isabel Marant Etoile, and Atlantique Ascoli Menuet, the small detail—a pleated, ruffled, or otherwise frilled shirt collar has been the breakout trend that upgrades any old poplin shirt.

The good news is that it’s not hard to get in on the fun: Wear the style as you would any other poplin shirt: tucked into high-waisted jeans, as a tunic over some wide-leg pants, or underneath a crewneck dress for a fun surprise detail. Ahead, 15 iterations of the feminine trend to shop now—no matter your budget.