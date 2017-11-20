StyleCaster
10 Simply Chic Gifts Your Friendsgiving Host Will Actually Be Excited About

StyleCaster

Andrea Jordan
Photo: STYLECASTER

‘Tis the week of Thanksgiving, and before heading out to spend QT with family, you may find yourself squeezing in every ounce of time for those other special ones in your life… your friends. Whether it’s your bestie, roommate, or coworker, taking on the weight off a Friendsgiving host shouldn’t feel like a chore. To show your appreciation for their friendship and guts to take on this such a huge feat, it’s nice to come with a small token in hand.

It’s guaranteed that 90 percent of the guests are going to bring a bottle of wine, so what else is there? From lipsticks to home décor, we’ve rounded up 10 gifts that have any hostess with the mostest is sure to love.

STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Taylor Weighing Bowl Scale
Taylor Weighing Bowl Scale

A food scale might seem a bit mundane at first, but when it’s a scale featured on Oprah’s favorite things list, you know it’s good! The attached bowl makes it a breeze to plop in produce, meats or sauces without all the mess.

$50, at Amazon

Photo: Taylor
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | OleHenriksen Three Glowing Scrubs
OleHenriksen Three Glowing Scrubs

Skin care gifts are underrated! This adorably packaged scrub set will give her an excuse for #SelfCare after planning and hosting the big bash.

$25, at OleHenriksen

Photo: OleHenriksen
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Phlur Annica Candle
Phlur Annica Candle

Candles are a delightful gift when it shows you’ve put some thought into it. Instead of the drugstore Pumpkin Spice scent, opt for a luxurious, warm scent in a decorative vessel. It’s two gifts in one: a candle and home décor!

$68, at Phlur.com

Photo: Phlur
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Marc Jacobs Beauty The Wild One Iconic Eye Palette
Marc Jacobs Beauty The Wild One Iconic Eye Palette

This zebra-printed palette screams fun! It’s filled with 20 pigment-rich shades (18 of them are brand new colors!) to help her master any look with a breeze.

$99, at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Rabbit MAKO Glass Wine Decanter
Rabbit MAKO Glass Wine Decanter

If you’re tempted to go the alcohol route, instead of bringing the booze, gift the hostess with a beautiful decanter they can reuse all year long.

$20, at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Rabbit MAKO
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | What Do You Meme? Game
What Do You Meme? Game

An adult-friendly game that will keep your friends laughing out loud all-night long. Not only will it bring tons of laughter to the night, but it takes a load off the host who may feel pressured to keep guests entertained!

$30, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Framebridge Instagram Mini
Framebridge Instagram Mini

Pictures can seem a bit personal, but these Insta-friendly frames are sure to please. Simply upload a photo from your Instagram or computer, customize a frame and have it shipped for less than $40.

$39 each, at Framebridge

Photo: Framebridge
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Bite Beauty Mini Matte Crème Lip Crayon Collection
Bite Beauty Mini Matte Crème Lip Crayon Collection

If your bestie is obsessed with a matte lip, this is the gift for her. A limited-edition collection of 18 all-natural lipsticks, in a mix of nude, bright and deep shades she’ll be sure to rock all year long.

$135, at Sephora.com

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Dior Rouge Dior Mini Lipstick Set
Dior Rouge Dior Mini Lipstick Set

Luxurious gifts are always a good call and Dior lipsticks never disappoint. Snag this already packaged, 5 piece set of creamy, velvety lipsticks in their most popular shades.

$50, at Sephora

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Friendsgiving Gifts | Smith & Cult Eyes, Face & Highlights Set
Smith & Cult Eyes, Face & Highlights Set

If you’re looking for an all-in-one option, try a makeup set that tackles the total face. This set comes with an eye shadow palette, blush and contour palette, mascara and highlighter.

$130, at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Smith & Cult

