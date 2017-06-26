10 Friendly Celebrity Exes Who Are Almost Too Close for Comfort

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

While it's probably awkward for most exes to continue kissing scenes after breaking up, it apparently wasn't for Dobrev and Somerhalder, who met while filming "The Vampire Diaries" and continued their on-screen relationship despite breaking up IRL in 2013.

Dobrev has even gone on to third-wheel with Somerhalder and his now-wife, Nikki Reed. (Just look at this selfie of the three out at dinner.) But don't think Dobrev is trying to wedge her way back in. A few years ago, Reed shut down any rumors that her husband was cheating on her with his ex in a passionate Instagram post.

"So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost and women hating women," Reed wrote. "Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women.