Forget Art—Fill Your Home with Framed Plants Instead

There are few things in life I’m ashamed of, but one of them is my abject inability to keep plants alive. I’ve shopped the most low-maintenance of succulents—plants that, supposedly, can survive with little light, water or attention—yet, they’ve all died on me.

Only once, and only briefly, have I been convinced of my success as a plant mom. My baby echeveria plant started growing toward the ceiling—a sign it was thriving, surely. Little did I know echeveria plants only grow upwards when they’re starved for light. (Whoops.)

Still, there’s a hole in my plant-loving heart—one that can’t be satiated by fake flowers or plastic plants. Thankfully, a new home decor trend is here to fill that void once and for all: framed plants.

Framed plants are precisely what they sound like: actual plants that have been framed. Often, these plants have been carefully flattened and preserved before being lodged in the glass panel of a frame, though dried plants tend to look just as good as the real stuff.

According to our friends at Pinterest, searches and saves for “framed plants” are up 396 percent this year—likely because they offer all the beauty of a regular plant, with none of the responsibility (or the guilt and shame that inevitably follow when said responsibility is eschewed).

Not to mention, framed plants are a simple (and generally affordable) way to decorate your walls. Art can be pricey, and posters, hackneyed. Why not opt for something new, unusual and completely customizable? (If you purchase an empty glass frame, you can DIY the framed plant of your wildest dreams.)

Ahead, you’ll find 17 shoppable ways to incorporate framed plants into your home. Some of the frames come ready to hang (plant and all), and others come empty—offering you the chance to design your own.