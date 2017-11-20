30 Formal Winter Coats That are Worth the Investment

Remember when you were little and your parents used to dress you up in obnoxious, fancy dresses and a big formal coat during the holidays? Then, during the teen years, you hated the idea of getting that fancy just for dinner with the fam. Now that we’re adults, the cycle has come back around and we’re looking for any excuse to deck ourselves out in fancy clothes.

Formal coats are super-versatile, and don’t just have to be worn on special occasions. If you’re heading to a holiday shindig, you can toss it over your dress or if you’re going to work or brunch with friends, put it on over boyfriend jeans and pair it with a cozy scarf.

To see exactly how to style formal coats and shop 15 of our favorites on the market now, click through the gallery ahead.