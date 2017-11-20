StyleCaster
30 Formal Winter Coats That are Worth the Investment

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Winter Outfit Ideas | Formal Coat Styling Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Remember when you were little and your parents used to dress you up in obnoxious, fancy dresses and a big formal coat during the holidays? Then, during the teen years, you hated the idea of getting that fancy just for dinner with the fam. Now that we’re adults, the cycle has come back around and we’re looking for any excuse to deck ourselves out in fancy clothes.

Formal coats are super-versatile, and don’t just have to be worn on special occasions. If you’re heading to a holiday shindig, you can toss it over your dress or if you’re going to work or brunch with friends, put it on over boyfriend jeans and pair it with a cozy scarf.

To see exactly how to style formal coats and shop 15 of our favorites on the market now, click through the gallery ahead.

Formal Coats: The August Diaries

The August Diaries

Formal Coats: Jack Haddie Faux Fur Coat

Jack Haddie Faux Fur Coat, $95; at Mixology

Formal Coats: Posh and Spicy

Posh and Spicy

Formal Coats: Lost Ink Backstage Babe Mauve Crushed Velvet Faux Fur Jacket

Lost Ink Backstage Babe Mauve Crushed Velvet Faux Fur Jacket, $184; at Lulus

Formal Coats: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Formal Coats: Lulus St. Cloud White and Blue Plaid Coat

Lulus St. Cloud White and Blue Plaid Coat, $94; at Lulus

Formal Coats: Ress Amazing

Ress Amazing

Formal Coats: All Saints Leni Velvet Coat

All Saints Leni Velvet Coat, $540; at All Saints

Formal Coats: Rita Lifestyle

Rita Lifestyle

Formal Coats: Birmingham Long Bomber Jacket

Birmingham Long Bomber Jacket, $127; at Wild Fang

Formal Coats: Kristina Magdalina

Kristina Magdalina

Formal Coats: Coalition LA Into the Wild Hooded Shawl

Coalition LA Into the Wild Hooded Shawl, $84; at Undeniable Boutique

Formal Coats: Aesthetic Distance

Aesthetic Distance

Formal Coats: Old Navy Faux Fur Coat for Women

Old Navy Faux Fur Coat for Women, $70; at Old Navy

Formal Coats: The Skinny and the Curvy One

The Skinny and the Curvy One

Formal Coats: All Saints Anstey Sherling Coat

All Saints Anstey Sherling Coat, $2355; at All Saints

Formal Coats: Julia Fashionista

Julia Fashionista

Formal Coats: Lioness the Vault Blush Suede Coat

Lioness the Vault Blush Suede Coat, $98; at Tobi

Formal Coats: Louise Xin

Louise Xin

Formal Coats: Finders Keepers Pyramids Olive Trench Coat

Finders Keepers Pyramids Olive Trench Coat, $190; at Tobi

Formal Coats: The Haute Brunette

The Haute Brunette

Formal Coats: Gerard Darel Gustave Hooded Virgin Wool Coat

Gerard Darel Gustave Hooded Virgin Wool Coat, $1030; at Bloomingdales

Formal Coats: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Formal Coats: Aubrey Peplum Sleeve Coat

Aubrey Peplum Sleeve Coat, $375; at Draper James

Formal Coats: Kenzy Who

Kenzy Who

Formal Coats: Getting in Tune Striped Jacket

Getting in Tune Striped Jacket, $100; at Nasty Gal

Formal Coats: Nany's Klozet

Nany's Klozet

Formal Coats: dRA Clothing Elia Coat

dRA Clothing Elia Coat, $224; at dRA Clothing

Formal Coats: Kristina Magdalina

Kristina Magdalina

Formal Coats: She's So Cold Longline Coat

She's So Cold Longline Coat, $140; at Nasty Gal

