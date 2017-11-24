StyleCaster
25 Reasons to Forget Seasonal Rules and Wear Florals During Winter

Some fashion themes just pair intuitively with different seasons: velvet in winter, shearling during fall, straw totes in summer… and, of course, who could forget the unforgettable “Devil Wears Prada Scene” in which Miranda Priestley skewers an editor in a pitch meeting with this sarcasm-laced comment: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”

But we’re not the types to abide by too many fashion rules, especially because when said rules are broken, that’s when you often end up discovering the freshest combinations. Florals during winter is one such example of a counterintuitive pairing that we happen to love.

Making floral patterns work for winter is easier than you’d imagine. Have a great floral dress? Pair it with tights and a leather jacket. That flowery blouse? Try it with a leather jeans and boots. Ahead, check out 25 of the prettiest ways to wear floral during winter.

1 of 25
Florals for Winter: Styllove

Styllove

Florals for Winter: Nasty Gal Midi Child floral dress

Nasty Gal Midi Child floral dress, $70; at Nasty Gal

Florals for Winter: Haute Instinct

Haute Instinct

Florals for Winter: Express floral patch heeled booties

Express floral patch heeled booties, $70 at Express

Florals for Winter: Melody Jacob

Melody Jacob

Florals for Winter: Express slim fit floral satin Portofino shirt

Express slim fit floral satin Portofino shirt, $60 at Express

Florals for Winter: Neon Fox

Neon Fox

Florals for Winter: Tobi Torn Apart white multi floral blouse

Tobi Torn Apart white multi floral blouse, $58 at Tobi

Florals for Winter: Awed by Monica

Awed by Monica

Florals for Winter: Lulus In a Whisper navy blue floral print long sleeve wrap top

Lulus In a Whisper navy blue floral print long sleeve wrap top, $46 at Lulus

Florals for Winter: Trip by Triplets

Trip by Triplets

Florals for Winter: Tobi Jet Set black multi floral satin cropped bomber

Tobi Jet Set black multi floral satin cropped bomber, $98 at Tobi

Florals for Winter: Kristina Magdalina

Kristina Magdalina

Florals for Winter: Nasty Gal Good Growing floral kimono

Nasty Gal Good Growing floral kimono, $50 at Nasty Gal

Florals for Winter: Christyle

Christyle

Florals for Winter: Lulus Pretty Pretender navy floral print dress

Lulus Pretty Pretender navy floral print dress, $49; at Lulus

Florals for Winter: Mikuta

Mikuta

Florals for Winter: Nasty Gal The Flower of Love denim jacket

Nasty Gal The Flower of Love denim jacket, $90 at Nasty Gal

Florals for Winter: The Fashion Fraction

The Fashion Fraction

Florals for Winter: DELFI Collective Alice Top

DELFI Collective Alice Top, $348 at Shopbop

Florals for Winter: Fake Leather

Fake Leather

Florals for Winter: Cleobella Clarke Jumpsuit

Cleobella Clarke Jumpsuit, $174 at Revolve

Florals for Winter: The Red Closet Diary

The Red Closet Diary

Florals for Winter: 7 for All Mankind The Ankle skinny jeans

7 for All Mankind The Ankle skinny jeans, $199; at Shopbop

Florals for Winter: The Fox and She

The Fox and She

