StyleCaster
Share

21 Floral Dresses for the Anti-Floral Lady

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Floral Dresses for the Anti-Floral Lady

Lauren Caruso
by
3 Shares
Floral Dresses
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

We know, we know: If one more person makes a “Devil Wears Prada” joke about just how groundbreaking florals can be, you’re gonna be sick. Hey, us too! Hell, we’re not even really into florals in the first place: They’re often too feminine, or too kitschy, or too, well, twee. And once you put them on a dress? Forget about it.

MORE: 35 Summer Pieces From Indie Brands That Nobody Else Will Have

But this season, designers have debuted what we’re affectionately calling the “anti-floral floral.” Yep: we’re talking botanical prints, pineapple accents, and flower-like motifs so tiny, you’d never even be able to place them. The key to the new iteration of anti-floral floral dresses though is all in the shape: An A-line dress might not lend itself well to a flowery print unless you want to look like you’re headed to Easter brunch, but a body-slimming midi shirt-dress with a monstera pattern looks incredibly modern—and even a bit masculine.

Ahead, we found 15 floral dresses that even the most anti-floral among us wouldn’t shun.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
A Detacher Loretta Runway Dress
A Detacher Loretta Runway Dress

A Detacher Loretta Runway Dress, $700; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Pixie Market Mustard Floral Ruffle Dress
Pixie Market Mustard Floral Ruffle Dress

Pixie Market Mustard Floral Ruffle Dress, $98; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
Ganni Donnelly Dress in Biscotti
Ganni Donnelly Dress in Biscotti

Ganni Donnelly Dress in Biscotti, $440; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Topshop Splice D Ring Midaxi Dress
Topshop Splice D Ring Midaxi Dress

Topshop Splice D Ring Midaxi Dress, $110; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit
Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit

Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Staud Kei Dress
Staud Kei Dress

Staud Kei Dress, $265; at Staud

 

Photo: Staud
Ulla Johnson Chantelle Dress
Ulla Johnson Chantelle Dress

Ulla Johnson Chantelle Dress, $655; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
MIKOH Hamptons Maxi Dress
MIKOH Hamptons Maxi Dress

MIKOH Hamptons Maxi Dress, $158; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop
H&M Crepe Dress
H&M Crepe Dress

H&M Crepe Dress, $19.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M
Farrow Emmeline Dress
Farrow Emmeline Dress

Farrow Emmeline Dress, $120; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Paco Rabanne Chain-Mail & Floral Silk Dress
Paco Rabanne Chain-Mail & Floral Silk Dress

Paco Rabanne Chain-Mail & Floral Silk Dress, $2,690; at Barneys

 

Photo: Barneys
Little Moon Teline Dress
Little Moon Teline Dress

Little Moon Teline Dress, $255; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Zara Long Printed Kimono
Zara Long Printed Kimono

Zara Long Printed Kimono, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
& Other Stories Shoreline Print Dress
& Other Stories Shoreline Print Dress

& Other Stories Shoreline Print Dress, $125; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories
Reformation Afternoon Dress
Reformation Afternoon Dress

Reformation Afternoon Dress, $198; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The One Beauty Product 11 Moms Swear By

The One Beauty Product 11 Moms Swear By
  • A Detacher Loretta Runway Dress
  • Pixie Market Mustard Floral Ruffle Dress
  • Ganni Donnelly Dress in Biscotti
  • Topshop Splice D Ring Midaxi Dress
  • Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit
  • Staud Kei Dress
  • Ulla Johnson Chantelle Dress
  • MIKOH Hamptons Maxi Dress
  • H&M Crepe Dress
  • Farrow Emmeline Dress
  • Paco Rabanne Chain-Mail & Floral Silk Dress
  • Little Moon Teline Dress
  • Zara Long Printed Kimono
  • & Other Stories Shoreline Print Dress
  • Reformation Afternoon Dress
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share