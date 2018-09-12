The Ultra-Flattering Jeans We’re Living in This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s face it, even the savviest fashion girls can have a hard time finding the perfect pair of jeans. While the style and wash may be just right, the thing that usually trips us up is the fit. And what good is a pair of jeans if they don’t have a perfect, figure-flattering fit?

This season, Levi’s is our go-to source for styles, washes and—most importantly—fit. Their high-rise lineup features waist-enhancing denim that hugs in all the right places, and leg-lengthening silhouettes that will invite compliments of all kinds. From super skinny to cropped to an ultra-modern take on the mom jean, Levi’s styling options are almost endless. Read on for our favourite flattering high-rise fits this fall.

With a slim-fitting, super-high-rise silhouette, these jeans are your legs new best friend. Plus, their waist-flattering cut, ultra-cool ‘80s-inspired acid wash and comfy stretch denim make them a wardrobe staple.

Levi’s Mile High Super Skinny Jeans in Underrated, $108 at Levi’s

Add polish to your look with these super-flattering, high-rise straight crop jeans in a fade-to-black wash. Their subtle crop gives you endless styling and footwear options, making them a versatile addition to your fall wardrobe.

Levi’s 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans in Cassette Black, $98 at Levi’s

Every cool girl should own a pair of vintage-inspired mom jeans. And with these red wash Levi’s, you get two trends in one happy hue.

Levi’s Mom Jeans in Stoned Chinese Red, $118 at Levi’s

Show off your best assets with these hip-hugging, dark-wash jeans. The high-rise waist holds you in and the straight cut lets your legs go on for days. Need we say more?

Levi’s Wedgie Fit Jeans in Authentic Favorite, $108 at Levi’s

The ultimate look-amazing jeans, these classic skinnies lift and hold in all the right places, while their light wash and distressed finish has a lived-in, vintage feel.

Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans in Say Anything, $108 at Levi’s

Your favourite black jeans just got even better. Their super-skinny cut in comfy stretch denim smooths and sculpts, creating the ultimate leg-lengthening effect, while strategic fraying at the knee and ankle add the perfect amount of edge.

Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $108 at Levi’s