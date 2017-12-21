StyleCaster
Share

24 Festive Outfits You Can Wear Way After the Holidays are Over

What's hot
StyleCaster

24 Festive Outfits You Can Wear Way After the Holidays are Over

Kristen Bousquet
by
10 Shares
Woman in Fur Coat
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

If you ask us, there’s nothing worse than wasting money. How many times have you purchased an outfit for a specific event, like a wedding or New Year’s Eve party, and never worn it again? Too many is likely the answer. But for the wise and stylish spender, there are plenty of festive items that, with a few creative styling moves, you can wear again and again after January 1st (because life’s too short to relegate the most fun fashion pieces to a couple months a year).

MORE: 50 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas for Winter Weddings

It’s all about choosing the right pieces. If you don’t want to repeat outfits too often, find a piece that can easily be converted a completely new look. For instance, a black sequin dress paired with a fur jacket, smoky eyes, and patent leather stilettos looks very different under a denim or motorcycle jacket and combat boots. You feel us?

Some may claim that sequins, velvet, glitter, and shine should be reserved for the holiday times, but we beg to differ, and so do the street style babes (and shoppable pieces) we’ve rounded up in the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Nasty Gal What Will Be Will Be velvet dress

Nasty Gal What Will Be Will Be velvet dress, $70 at Nasty Gal

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Lulus Zaida silver rhinestone crop top

Lulus Zaida silver rhinestone crop top, $78 at Lulus

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Endless Summer Harper Dress

Endless Summer Harper Dress, $158 at Endless Summer

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: TOBI The Lowdown grey plunging romper

TOBI The Lowdown grey plunging romper, $72 at TOBI

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Valfre London Pinafore dress in hunter green

Valfre London Pinafore dress in hunter green, $64 at Valfre

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Line and Dot Larue ruffled dress

Line and Dot Larue ruffled dress, $88 at Line and Dot

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: N12H Penthouse dress

N12H Penthouse dress, $249 at N12H

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: AS by DF London velvet moto jacket

AS by DF London velvet moto jacket, $376 at AS by DF

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Wildfang The Kravitz velvet long blazer

Wildfang The Kravitz velvet long blazer, $168 at Wildfang

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: MISA Los Angeles Coco velvet pants in black

MISA Los Angeles Coco velvet pants in black, $224 at MISA Los Angeles

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Current Air pearl embellished sweatshirt

Current Air pearl embellished sweatshirt, $88 at Current Air

Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
Photo: Getty
Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Mari A women's plants and stars studded velvet flats

Mari A women's plants and stars studded velvet flats, $60 at Amazon

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Shoes to Wear When It's Raining That Aren't Rubber Boots

19 Shoes to Wear When It's Raining That Aren't Rubber Boots
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Nasty Gal What Will Be Will Be velvet dress
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Lulus Zaida silver rhinestone crop top
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Endless Summer Harper Dress
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: TOBI The Lowdown grey plunging romper
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Valfre London Pinafore dress in hunter green
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Line and Dot Larue ruffled dress
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: N12H Penthouse dress
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: AS by DF London velvet moto jacket
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Wildfang The Kravitz velvet long blazer
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: MISA Los Angeles Coco velvet pants in black
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Current Air pearl embellished sweatshirt
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE
  • Festive Outfits You'll Want to Wear Even After NYE: Mari A women's plants and stars studded velvet flats
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share