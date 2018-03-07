StyleCaster
33 Festival Fashion Picks for a Seriously Instagrammable Outfit

33 Festival Fashion Picks for a Seriously Instagrammable Outfit

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Festival Style Guide
Photo: Getty Images

The second you click “Buy” on the Coachella tickets page, you’re immediately left to wonder: “What am I going to wear?!” Music festivals have always been about the music, but in recent years, the fashion has become just as much (if not more) of a talking point. Style influencers, photographers, models, and celebrities all head to festivals like Coachella, JazzFest, SXSW, and Bonnaroo to dance and sing—but also to show off the chicest festival outfits they can put together. This is one instance where you can go all out and it’s pretty much fully acceptable.

MORE: 17 Non-Basic Ankle Boots That Make a Major Statement

While some festival looks are a bit stale at this point (flower crowns, neon bikini tops, tie-dye), we’ve also accepted that music festivals are a place where everyone lets their inner flower child out—and if you haven’t had another occasion to wear these things, you might just be itching to put them on. Still, we believe there are ways to modernize the classic festival look through chic jumpsuits, edgy crop tops, and trendy denim.

From bohemian dresses to denim in floral patterns, get ready to rock your most extra spring outfits with some of these festival shopping ideas.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Faithfull the Brand Bergamo brown floral print wrap maxi dress

Faithfull the Brand Bergamo brown floral print wrap maxi dress, $189 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | TOBI Shoulder to Shoulder black and white striped top

TOBI Shoulder to Shoulder black and white striped top, $42 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Endless Summer Lindsay Wrap

Endless Summer Lindsay Wrap, $179 at Endless Summer

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing jeans and crop top
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Indah Armand Scarf Leg jumpsuit

Indah Armand Scarf Leg jumpsuit, $172 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Lulus Sweet Like Honey white cropped tee

Lulus Sweet Like Honey white cropped tee, $35 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Nasty Gal Grow Places floral dress

Nasty Gal Grow Places floral dress, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing denim set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Lost + Wander Day Trip black and white gingham mini dress

Lost + Wander Day Trip black and white gingham mini dress, $93 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | TOBI Snap Out of It black drawstring sweatpants

TOBI Snap Out of It black drawstring sweatpants, $72 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Blue Life Georgina May overall

Blue Life Georgina May overall, $198 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Free People Make Me Up ivory lace-up bodysuit

Free People Make Me Up ivory lace-up bodysuit, $58 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing black dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Nasty Gal Get Yourself Together tear-away pants

Nasty Gal Get Yourself Together tear-away pants, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | AGOLDE Riley high rise light wash distressed cropped jeans

AGOLDE Riley high rise light wash distressed cropped jeans, $178 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Minkpink Street light blue snap side jumpsuit

Minkpink Street light blue snap side jumpsuit, $109 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Junk Food Grateful Dead tee

Junk Food Grateful Dead tee, $50 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Nasty Gal Raise Hell Baby Girl tee

Nasty Gal Raise Hell Baby Girl tee, $30 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing tee shirt and shorts
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Chelsea Crew Olympia orange suede leather studded slide sandals

Chelsea Crew Olympia orange suede leather studded slide sandals, $79 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | TOBI Quinn black gingham front tie bodysuit

TOBI Quinn black gingham front tie bodysuit, $58 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Lulus Rio rust red striped wide-leg pants

Lulus Rio rust red striped wide-leg pants, $49 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing fish nets and a baker boy hat
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Nasty Gal Love Shirts maxi dress

Nasty Gal Love Shirts maxi dress, $80 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Grimaud grey and black striped two-piece jumpsuit

Grimaud grey and black striped two-piece jumpsuit, $76 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Lulus Feeling Good white and sage green gingham tie front skater dress

Lulus Feeling Good white and sage green gingham tie front skater dress, $54 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing matching athleisure set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Entourage Call On Me top

Entourage Call On Me top, $22 at Entourage

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Bailey 44 Moon and Back dress

Bailey 44 Moon and Back dress, $218 at Bailey 44

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Street style influencer wearing crochet top
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Ali & Jay Gjusta Jacket

Ali & Jay Gjusta Jacket, $128 at Ali & Jay

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Show Me Your Mumu Fawcett crop top

Show Me Your Mumu Fawcett crop top, $106 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Festival Shopping | Modcloth floral wide-leg palazzo pants in goldenrod

Modcloth floral wide-leg palazzo pants in goldenrod, $65 at Modcloth

