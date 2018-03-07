33 Festival Fashion Picks for a Seriously Instagrammable Outfit

The second you click “Buy” on the Coachella tickets page, you’re immediately left to wonder: “What am I going to wear?!” Music festivals have always been about the music, but in recent years, the fashion has become just as much (if not more) of a talking point. Style influencers, photographers, models, and celebrities all head to festivals like Coachella, JazzFest, SXSW, and Bonnaroo to dance and sing—but also to show off the chicest festival outfits they can put together. This is one instance where you can go all out and it’s pretty much fully acceptable.

While some festival looks are a bit stale at this point (flower crowns, neon bikini tops, tie-dye), we’ve also accepted that music festivals are a place where everyone lets their inner flower child out—and if you haven’t had another occasion to wear these things, you might just be itching to put them on. Still, we believe there are ways to modernize the classic festival look through chic jumpsuits, edgy crop tops, and trendy denim.

From bohemian dresses to denim in floral patterns, get ready to rock your most extra spring outfits with some of these festival shopping ideas.