10 Feminist Fashion Icons Who Never Stop Inspiring Us

In case you’ve been living under a rock and somehow haven’t heard—March 8 is International Women’s Day (and the whole month is Women’s History Month)! Not that we need an excuse to do some serious girl-crushing on our favorite inspirational women, but this is the perfect time to celebrate the trailblazers who have helped pave the way for the rest of the female population. Since that list is very long, today we’re spotlighting 10 women who have have not only been recognized for their political efforts, but have also become fashion icons.
From political leaders such as Michelle Obama, Shirley Chisholm, and Madeleine Albright to badass activists like Gloria Steinem and Marlene Dietrich (she did way more than just act!), the well-heeled women ahead have kicked ass in serious style. These women are more than tastemakers and fashion designers’ muses—they’ve changed the landscape for women’s rights and human rights and refused to stop pushing the boundaries for women in business, politics, and media. This month and every month, we applaud them and aspire to be more like them.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an associate justice of the Supreme Court, and her accessory game is something to talk about! She always dresses up her robes with statement necklaces, decorative collars or little lace gloves.
Shirley Chisholm
Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and represented New York from 1969 to 1983. She was known for her unapologetically colorful, bold suits and may even have started the power suit trend among American female politicians.
Hillary Clinton
Former Secretary of State and First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton has been queen of power pantsuits since the ’90s. She has showcased just about every color we can imagine, and we never get sick of these monochromatic looks.
Gloria Steinem
Gloria Steinem is a recognized leader and was a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late ’60s and early ’70s. She has been recognized for her unique style and has never shied from making a powerful statement in any situation.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Eleanor Roosevelt is the longest-serving former first lady of the United States and was known for her outspokenness. She was the first first lady to hold regular press conferences and was regarded as "one of the most esteemed women in the world," and her sense of style was nothing less than elegant.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama changed the platform for first lady fashion standards during her two terms as first lady of the United States. She pushed boundaries by regularly displaying her upper arms and wearing slightly shorter dresses and instantly grew a fan base that was extremely interested in what she was wearing. Her brands ranged from J.Crew to Gucci, and she even snagged a couple Vogue covers.
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich was a German actress and singer who was popular for constantly reinventing herself. She was known for her strong political convictions and was one of the first celebrities to help sell war bonds during World War II. Dietrich was a fashion and screen icon and remained a controversial political figure during her career.
Oprah Winfrey
Oh, Oprah, where do we begin? She's a trailblazer and has embraced daring wardrobe choices. From her early days with cowboy belts and high-waisted denim to today with colorful power suits and showstopping red-carpet looks, Oprah is an icon in all respects.
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright was the first woman to become the United States secretary of state and served from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. She is iconically known for her symbolic accessorizing with her vast collection of brooches and pins. She's the author of a book titled "Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat's Jewel Box," which discusses her personal jewelry collection of pins and how each piece played a small part in symbolism and conversations in policymaking.
Carol Moseley Braun
Carol Moseley Braun was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. Senate in the early ’90s and worked to advance women's rights, civil rights, gun control, and more. She was also noted for challenging the rule that women were not allowed to wear pants on the Senate floor.
