20 Actually-Chic Feminist Fashion Finds for Strong, Stylish Women

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Feminist Outfit Ideas
Photo: Getty Images

With the way our country is currently operating, sometimes it’s nice to have a little reminder that we, as women, matter—and that, even if the current administration might prefer our silence, there are lots of creative ways to make our voices heard. One of the chicest ways to do that is by working inspirational reminders into our daily outfits, from tees and jackets with empowering slogans to badass enamel pins that depict birth control pills or the arguably most badass fictional female character of all time, GoT’s “Mother of Dragons,” Daenerys Targarian.

MORE: 17 Times Hillary Clinton was Classy as Hell

Yep, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to shopping cool, witty girl power gear. Many small businesses like Daisy Natives and Dressed in Lala have stocked their shelves (and online stores!) full of must-haves that any strong (and stylish) woman would welcome into her closet.

MORE: 18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

And, underscoring one of our favorite things about fashion, we love that these picks enable us to make a statement without actually saying anything at all. Ahead, click through 20 of the best feminist fashion finds to shop now.

1 of 20
Girl Power Shopping: Queen Gucci-Inspired White Tee

Queen Gucci-Inspired White Tee, $34; at Dressed in Lala

Girl Power Shopping: Stronger Than You Think Pin

Stronger Than You Think Pin, $8; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Feminist Fashion Ideas | Girl Power Gear Shopping Guide

Samantha Bee's Nasty Woman Shirt, $25; at Omaze 

*Every shirt sold benefits Planned Parenthood.

Girl Power Shopping: The Future is Female Feminist Sticker

The Future is Female Feminist Sticker, $3; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: Feminist Tour Custom Denim Jacket

Feminist Tour Custom Denim Jacket, $69; at The Style Club

Girl Power Shopping: Don't Tell Me to Smile

Don't Tell Me to Smile, $24; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping:Daenerys Enamel Pin

Daenerys Enamel Pin, $11; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: Girls Support Girls Tee

Girls Support Girls Tee, $30; at Daisy Natives

Girl Power Shopping: Sass the Patriarchy

Sass the Patriarchy, $12; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: Woman Power Top

Woman Power Top, $58; at The Style Club

Girl Power Shopping: Girl Power Tee Dress

Girl Power Tee Dress, $16; at Nasty Gal

Girl Power Shopping: Womyn T-Shirt

Womyn T-Shirt, $39; at The Style Club

Girl Power Shopping: Cuterus Tank

Cuterus Tank, $45; at Dazey LA

Girl Power Shopping: Daisy Ta-Ta Tee

Daisy Ta-Ta Tee, $35; at Daisy Natives

Girl Power Shopping: Band of Babes Enamel Pin

Band of Babes Enamel Pin, $10; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: Birth Control Pills Enamel Pin

Birth Control Pills Enamel Pin, $10; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: We've Got the Power Tee

We've Got the Power Tee, $25; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Girl Power Shopping: SELFMADE Black Tee

SELFMADE Black Tee, $29; at Dressed in Lala

Girl Power Shopping: Nasty Woman Wall Art Print

Nasty Woman Wall Art Print, $6; at Etsy

Girl Power Shopping: Local Girl Gang Denim Jacket

Local Girl Gang Denim Jacket, $50; at Honeybum

