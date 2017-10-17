20 Actually-Chic Feminist Fashion Finds for Strong, Stylish Women

With the way our country is currently operating, sometimes it’s nice to have a little reminder that we, as women, matter—and that, even if the current administration might prefer our silence, there are lots of creative ways to make our voices heard. One of the chicest ways to do that is by working inspirational reminders into our daily outfits, from tees and jackets with empowering slogans to badass enamel pins that depict birth control pills or the arguably most badass fictional female character of all time, GoT’s “Mother of Dragons,” Daenerys Targarian.

Yep, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to shopping cool, witty girl power gear. Many small businesses like Daisy Natives and Dressed in Lala have stocked their shelves (and online stores!) full of must-haves that any strong (and stylish) woman would welcome into her closet.

And, underscoring one of our favorite things about fashion, we love that these picks enable us to make a statement without actually saying anything at all. Ahead, click through 20 of the best feminist fashion finds to shop now.