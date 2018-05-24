8 Female Celebrities Who Were Body-Shamed for Their Muscles

Whether they’re “too thin” or “too fat,” celebrities never seem to escape critics who scrutinize their bodies. But it’s important to note that body-shaming goes beyond someone’s weight. For many female celebrities, such as Serena Williams and Aly Raisman, body-shaming also includes their builds, specifically their muscles.
And though muscles are generally seen as a positive for men, these stars are here to prove that there is an inane and infuriating double standard for women. From athletes to actresses, dozens of women in the public eye have been muscle-shamed, and it needs to stop. Read how these celebrities clapped back at their body-shamers and learned to embrace their muscles ahead.
Shoutout to all the boys from 5th-9th grade who made fun of me for being "too strong". Thanks for forcing me to learn to love myself and my body. My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet. Don't ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type. I love being a part of the #PerfectNever campaign. #GirlPower #Supporteachother
Some people think my body is too muscular, too skinny, too boyish. Some people will think it’s beautiful, powerful, sexy. Do I struggle with accepting my body type? Umm yes. Would I like having curves like @sofiavergara? Umm yes, but if we all looked the same that would be boring. Like painting the sunset all in one color. All the “right” curves in all the “right” places? There is no right and wrong when it comes to the body God has given you. I see a lot of online body shaming, if someone’s body is not to your liking...keep it to yourself. It’s not your body and making people feel insecure won’t help them and it definitely won’t help you. #bodypositive
How many of you have lost your routines based on life circumstances? How many of you can look back and say, I need to get back to what I used to do...back to finding your groove again? All of us can honestly say we have found ourselves asking these questions. Now, are you going to wait longer to get back on the horse, or will you take the bull by the horned and find your way again. Well, that's where I am right now and I want you to do it with me.