10 Female Celebrities Who Are Taller Than Their Significant Others

Let’s get one thing straight: Gender height norms are a societal construct. There is no reason to opt out of wearing heels just because your partner is shorter. Likewise, there is no reason to rule out prospective mates just because of their height. At this point, the whole a-man-should-be-taller-than-his-woman thing is outdated—not to mention super heteronormative.
As such, we looked at 10 (heterosexual) celebrity couples in which the woman is a few (or more) inches taller than her significant other. It’s actually pretty cute when a woman rolls in wearing heels and towering over her man—it shows confidence on her part and his, and reminds us that relationships should be based in true love and mutual trust and understanding—not height. Peek at 10 celebrity couples—both past and present—in which the woman is taller than the man, ahead.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Kidman—who married her country-crooning beau in 2006—stands at 5'11", while Urban is an inch shorter at 5'10". It's not the biggest difference, but when you factor in Kidman's affinity for high heels, the contrast is definitely visible on the red carpet.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
Diaz—who married Madden in 2015—is 5'9", while her husband is 5'6".
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron
Penn and Theron dated from 2013 to 2015. Theron, who is 5'10", is two inches taller than her beau.
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Darke, who is 5'7", is two inches taller than Radcliffe. The couple have been dating since 2012 when they starred in the film, "Kill Your Darlings," together.
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler
Keibler and Clooney were in a relationship for two years, from 2011 to 2013. The model and actor are actually both the same height: 5'11". But the WWE icon has a serious affinity for high heels, which meant she often stood several inches taller than Clooney on the red carpet.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Holmes and Cruise, who share 11-year-old daughter, Suri, together, were married from 2006 to 2012. Holmes, who is 5'9", is two inches taller than her ex-husband.
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg
Wahlberg and Durham, who began dating in 2001 and married in 2009, share four children together. The former model, who is 5'9", is an inch taller than her husband.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
The actor and Victoria's Secret model, who have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in 2016, share one son, Jack, together. Both stars are 5'9", but when she slips on heels, Huntington-Whiteley easily towers over her fiance.
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman
Throwback! Thurman and Hawke, who share two children, married in 1998 and divorced in 2004. Thurman, who is 5'11", is an inch taller than Hawke.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Though it's not a huge contrast, Malik and Hadid—who began dating in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since—do have a tiny height difference. The former One Direction member is 5'9", while his model girlfriend is 5'10".
