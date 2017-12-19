35 Feathered Pieces We’re Crushing on Now

Call us extra, but can we take a second to appreciate the feather moment that is happening right now in fashion? Feathered embellishments, heels, bags, and more—we’re all about it! We love how this simple detail can completely transform an outfit and go from something rather bland to a street style hero piece. Since the holidays are just around the corner, we’re gearing up for festive outfits and we strongly suggest you look into a little feather here or there.

If your wardrobe is sorely lacking in the feather department, we have you covered. We researched and found 35 of the best feathered pieces and street style moments to inspire you to shop and wear feathered fabulousness right now. Trust: It goes way beyond the boas you used to play dress-up with when you were little.

Click through the slideshow below and let your little tail feather shake.