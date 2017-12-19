StyleCaster
35 Feathered Pieces We’re Crushing on Now

What's hot
35 Feathered Pieces We’re Crushing on Now

by
Woman with Feathered Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images

Call us extra, but can we take a second to appreciate the feather moment that is happening right now in fashion? Feathered embellishments, heels, bags, and more—we’re all about it! We love how this simple detail can completely transform an outfit and go from something rather bland to a street style hero piece. Since the holidays are just around the corner, we’re gearing up for festive outfits and we strongly suggest you look into a little feather here or there.

If your wardrobe is sorely lacking in the feather department, we have you covered. We researched and found 35 of the best feathered pieces and street style moments to inspire you to shop and wear feathered fabulousness right now. Trust: It goes way beyond the boas you used to play dress-up with when you were little.

Click through the slideshow below and let your little tail feather shake.

1 of 35
Ruffles meet Feathers
Ruffles meet Feathers
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Coat
Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
PomPom Pump
PomPom Pump

Sam Edelman heel, $129.95; at Nordstrom

Feather Earrings
Feather Earrings

Earrings, $42; at Baublebar

White & Black
White & Black
Photo: Getty Images
Sequin Sequence
Sequin Sequence

Top, $600 (was $1,200); at Sonia Rykiel

The Bedtime Slide
The Bedtime Slide

Kendall + Kylie slide, $139.95; at Nordstrom

Feather Trim Details
Feather Trim Details
Photo: Getty Images
Flutterfly Shawl
Flutterfly Shawl

Shawl, $398; at Henri Bendel

Side of Purple
Side of Purple

Bag, $24 (was $50): at River Island

The Feather Accessory
The Feather Accessory
Photo: Getty Images
Feather Trimmed
Feather Trimmed

Prada skirt, $1,170 (was $2,340); at Net-a-Porter

Boots with the Feathers
Boots with the Feathers

Rochas boots, $575 (was $912); at Matches Fashion

Pop of Feathers
Pop of Feathers
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Heel
Statement Heel

Prada heel, $693 (was $990); at Matches Fashion

Sleeve Details
Sleeve Details

Dress, $139.90; at Eloquii

All in the Shoes
All in the Shoes
Photo: Getty Images
Ballerina Feelings
Ballerina Feelings

Elie Tahari blouse, $348; at Bloomingdale's

Neck Party
Neck Party

Rada necklace, $246; at Farfetch

Party Dress
Party Dress

Nº21 dress, $801 (was $1,335); at Farfetch

Sleeve Things
Sleeve Things
Photo: Getty Images
Textured Bag
Textured Bag

Nina Ricci bag, $1,235; at Farfetch

Wispy Drop Earrings
Wispy Drop Earrings

Earrings, $48; at Anthropologie

Two's Better Than One
Two's Better Than One
Photo: Getty Images
The Ultimate Feather Dress
The Ultimate Feather Dress

Dress, $537 (was $895); at Alice and Olivia

The Messenger Bag
The Messenger Bag

Valentino, $4,945; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Tonal Feathers
Tonal Feathers
Photo: Getty Images
Clutch Action
Clutch Action

Nina clutch, $85; at Lord and Taylor

Double Feathers
Double Feathers

Jeffery Campbell heels, $82 (was $170); at Revolve

Dreaming of Summer
Dreaming of Summer
Photo: Getty Images
Little Black Heel
Little Black Heel

Manolo Blahnik heel, $599 (was $895); at Neiman Marcus

Casual Feathers
Casual Feathers

Dress, $60; at Missguided

The Turtleneck
The Turtleneck
Photo: Getty Images
Disco Pumps
Disco Pumps

Heels, $525; at Brother Vellies

Purple Party
Purple Party
Photo: Getty Images

