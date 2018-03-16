StyleCaster
Your Spring Wardrobe Isn’t Complete Without a Faux Leather Jacket

Your Spring Wardrobe Isn’t Complete Without a Faux Leather Jacket

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Faux Leather Jacket Guide
Photo: Getty Images

The leather jacket needs no introduction. Effortlessly cool, sexily androgynous, and truly versatile (please name one thing it doesn’t go with), it easily qualifies as one of the items everyone should have in their closet. And these days, it’s easier than ever to find faux options that look so real, you can’t even tell the difference between them and the real leather ones.

When you go faux, you’re saving two things: animals and money. They don’t require cruelty—or for you to spend an entire month’s rent on one piece. And of course, they go with everything from jeans and a graphic tee to a cocktail dress and your favorite athleisure looks.

It’s clear everyone should own one, but if you don’t yet—or are looking to replace the one(s) you already do own—we suggest clicking through the highly shoppable slideshow ahead. The only challenge: limiting yourself to just one.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Nasty Gal Ride On cropped vegan leather moto jacket

Nasty Gal Ride On cropped vegan leather moto jacket, $90 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Dress Barn faux leather moto jacket

Dress Barn faux leather moto jacket, $45 at Dress Barn

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | American Eagle mint faux leather moto jacket

American Eagle mint faux leather moto jacket, $60 at American Eagle

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | BLANK NYC Budding Romance jacket

BLANK NYC Budding Romance jacket, $188 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | BLANK NYC metallic moto jacket

BLANK NYC metallic moto jacket, $148 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Natasha Zinko faux leather zip front jacket

Natasha Zinko faux leather zip front jacket, $535 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | H&M biker jacket

H&M biker jacket, $70 at H&M

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Express (Minus The) Leather collarless moto jacket

Express (Minus The) Leather collarless moto jacket, $148 at Express

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | TOBI Stud On You moto jacket

TOBI Stud On You moto jacket, $132 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Nasty Gal Rebel Rebel fringe vegan leather moto jacket

Nasty Gal Rebel Rebel fringe vegan leather moto jacket, $100 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | EAVES piper moto jacket

EAVES piper moto jacket, $298 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Obey Ziggy black vegan leather bomber jacket

Obey Ziggy black vegan leather bomber jacket, $119 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | MAJORELLE Fiona jacket

MAJORELLE Fiona jacket, $268 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Lulus Maryella nude vegan leather moto jacket

Lulus Maryella nude vegan leather moto jacket, $80 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | SheIn faux leather buckle belt hem moto jacket

SheIn faux leather buckle belt hem moto jacket, $36 at SheIn

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Nasty Gal x Jaydee Tina vegan leather moto jacket

Nasty Gal x Jaydee Tina vegan leather moto jacket, $180 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Guess Evelyn faux-leather jacket

Guess Evelyn faux-leather jacket, $128 at Guess

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Shrunken vegan leather moto jacket

Shrunken vegan leather moto jacket, $168 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Nasty Gal x Jaydee Blanca vegan leather moto jacket

Nasty Gal x Jaydee Blanca vegan leather moto jacket, $170 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Forever 21 faux leather moto jacket

Forever 21 faux leather moto jacket, $33 at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Miss Selfridge leather look biker jacket

Miss Selfridge leather look biker jacket, $78 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Vince Camuto faux-leather moto jacket

Vince Camuto faux-leather moto jacket, $199 at Macy's

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | Express (Minus the) Leather perforated boxy moto jacket

Express (Minus the) Leather perforated boxy moto jacket, $148 at Express

STYLECASTER | Faux leather jackets | BLANK NYC faux leather moto jacket

BLANK NYC faux leather moto jacket, $128 at Bloomingdales

