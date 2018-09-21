StyleCaster
17 Faux Fur Jackets That Aren’t Too Over the Top to Wear Daily

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Ever felt like people were staring at you for wearing an over-the-top outfit? Us too. While sometimes the stares are welcome (we know we look cute), we’re not always interested in being the center of attention. In those moments, we look for more understated pieces—those that are chic, but not loud; trendy, but not crazy.

Our current quest: finding faux fur staples that fit our not-so-over-the-top criteria.

Faux fur is one of those things that’s tricky to wear if you’re not trying to look extra AF. Generally, the faux furs we find in our fave retail stores are pretty glam—super fluffy, long, swishy and sometimes even colorful.

Yet they’re irresistibly soft—and they’re often the chicest cherry on top of any fall or winter outfit. So how do you find a few faux fur staples that don’t, well, totally venture into over-the-top territory?

Generally, our recommendation is to go neutral if you’re aiming for an understated ensemble. Blacks, nudes and creams are a perfect way to achieve that goal.

But if you have your eye on a colorful faux-fur piece and you really want to work it into your wardrobe, just keep the rest of your look pretty low-key—let the faux fur do the sartorial talking (while keeping you warm as hell, of course).

In the slideshow below, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite faux-fur jackets for the upcoming cold-weather season. Take a peek, build some looks and start dreaming of spending your winter months cozied up in the most stylish way possible.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Miles Leo Coat
Miles Leo Coat

A subtle print in dark colors gives this coat some edge, without being too loud—or loud at all, really.

Miles Leo coat, $398 at Zadig & Voltaire

Photo: Zadig & Voltaire.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Faux Fur Clairene Jacket
Faux Fur Clairene Jacket

This coat is light and feminine. In a neutral color, it goes with everything.

Faux Fur Clairene jacket, $695 at Theory

Photo: Theory.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Iceberg Bomber
Iceberg Bomber

For those moments when you want to skew a little tomboy, but not so much so that you're willing to rob your boyfriend's closet.

Iceberg bomber, $144 at Revolve

Photo: On Parle de Vous.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | New Look Fluffy Faux Fur Coat
New Look Fluffy Faux Fur Coat

This piece has a classic, boxy, wear-around fit—but its deep teal hue will keep it from ever being boring.

New Look fluffy faux fur coat, $79 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Boxy Zip Moto
Boxy Zip Moto

You'll be the warmest badass on the block.

Boxy zip moto, $375 at MOTHER Denim

Photo: MOTHER Denim.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Vesna Jacket
Vesna Jacket

OK, you caught us. We love bombers.

Vesna jacket, $348 at Joie

Photo: Joie.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Faux Fur Jacket
Faux Fur Jacket

Perfect for testing the faux-fur waters.

Faux fur jacket, $35 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Dazed High Neck Pullover Jacket
Dazed High Neck Pullover Jacket

This color is so bright, you almost don't notice it's made of faux fur. (Almost.)

Dazed high-neck pullover jacket, $98 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Henderson Jacket
Henderson Jacket

We just told everyone we know about this jacket. Seriously—check our texts.

Henderson jacket, $248 at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Solid Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Solid Faux Fur Teddy Coat

Affordable, neutral and chic. There are literally no cons.

Solid faux fur teddy coat, $38 at SHEIN

Photo: SHEIN.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Jayley Luxurious Stripe Faux Fur Jacket
Jayley Luxurious Stripe Faux Fur Jacket

Pairs well with martinis and Manolos.

Jayley luxurious stripe faux fur jacket, $245 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Grant Jacket
Grant Jacket

A faux fur jacket? In lavender? Sign us up.

Grant jacket, $595 at A.L.C.

Photo: A.L.C.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Multicolored Faux Fur Jacket
Multicolored Faux Fur Jacket

For when you're trying to be really warm but don't want to resort to puffer-coat status.

Multicolored faux fur jacket, $215 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Plus Faux Fur Coat
Plus Faux Fur Coat

The most classic piece on the market. You could literally wear it forever.

Plus faux fur coat, $265 at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Tiaret Faux Fur Jacket
Tiaret Faux Fur Jacket

OK, so it's not understated by any means. But over the top isn't always a bad thing.

Tiaret faux fur jacket, $498 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Faux Shearling Moto Jacket
Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

You are warm. You are trendy. You go with everything. We love you.

Faux shearling moto jacket, $280 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Faux Fur Jackets | Patchwork Faux Fur Jacket
Patchwork Faux Fur Jacket

Neutral patches: the perfect way to pique interest, not controversy.

Patchwork faux fur jacket, $200 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

