17 Faux Fur Jackets That Aren’t Too Over the Top to Wear Daily

Ever felt like people were staring at you for wearing an over-the-top outfit? Us too. While sometimes the stares are welcome (we know we look cute), we’re not always interested in being the center of attention. In those moments, we look for more understated pieces—those that are chic, but not loud; trendy, but not crazy.

Our current quest: finding faux fur staples that fit our not-so-over-the-top criteria.

Faux fur is one of those things that’s tricky to wear if you’re not trying to look extra AF. Generally, the faux furs we find in our fave retail stores are pretty glam—super fluffy, long, swishy and sometimes even colorful.

Yet they’re irresistibly soft—and they’re often the chicest cherry on top of any fall or winter outfit. So how do you find a few faux fur staples that don’t, well, totally venture into over-the-top territory?

Generally, our recommendation is to go neutral if you’re aiming for an understated ensemble. Blacks, nudes and creams are a perfect way to achieve that goal.

But if you have your eye on a colorful faux-fur piece and you really want to work it into your wardrobe, just keep the rest of your look pretty low-key—let the faux fur do the sartorial talking (while keeping you warm as hell, of course).

In the slideshow below, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite faux-fur jackets for the upcoming cold-weather season. Take a peek, build some looks and start dreaming of spending your winter months cozied up in the most stylish way possible.