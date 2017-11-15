30 Healthy Weekday Lunches You Can Make in Less than 30 Minutes

When Sunday night rolls around, the last thing you probably want to think about is what you’ll be eating for lunch the next five days. But come Monday at 1PM, faced with the prospect of the same boring turkey sandwich or meh salad, you’ll definitely be singing a different tune. So, why not relegate weekday takeout to the once-in-a-while status it deserves, and take your Monday-through-Friday lunch game up a notch?

These 30 good-for-you, and seriously fast recipes can be whipped up the night (or morning) before work, saving you major time, money, and calories. Bonus: It feels awesome to eat something homemade in the middle of the day, giving you a burst of motivation and energy to tackle your afternoon to-do list.

Originally published April 2016. Updated November 2017.