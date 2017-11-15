StyleCaster
30 Healthy Weekday Lunches You Can Make in Less than 30 Minutes

by
When Sunday night rolls around, the last thing you probably want to think about is what you’ll be eating for lunch the next five days. But come Monday at 1PM, faced with the prospect of the same boring turkey sandwich or meh salad, you’ll definitely be singing a different tune. So, why not relegate weekday takeout to the once-in-a-while status it deserves, and take your Monday-through-Friday lunch game up a notch?

These 30 good-for-you, and seriously fast recipes can be whipped up the night (or morning) before work, saving you major time, money, and calories. Bonus: It feels awesome to eat something homemade in the middle of the day, giving you a burst of motivation and energy to tackle your afternoon to-do list.

Originally published April 2016. Updated November 2017.

1 of 30

Spring Harvest Bowl with a Dill Shallot Vinaigrette

Recipe: With Food + Love

Herby Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Recipe: The Roasted Root

Summer’s Bounty Chopped Kale Salad with Nectarines

Recipe: With Food + Love

Super Simple Avocado Pasta Salad

Recipe: Marla Meridith

Lentil and Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Recipe: I Love Vegan

Nourishing Quinoa Bowl

Recipe: Simply Quinoa

Greek Grilled Chicken and Hummus Wrap

Recipe: Cooking Classy 

Triple Berry Kale Salad

Recipe: How Sweet It Is

Three P Salad: Peas, Pistachios, and Protein

Recipe: Veganosity

Hippie Bowl with quinoa, carrots, radishes, avocados, kale, and fried eggs

Recipe: Green Kitchen Stories

Barbacoa Beef Bowl

Recipe: The Wanderlust Kitchen

Creamy Miso Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

10-Minute Easy Couscous Salad

Recipe: Primavera Kitchen

Tomato Basil Israeli Couscous Salad

Recipe: The Wanderlust Kitchen

Summertime Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Corn and Jalapeno Pesto

Recipe: Cookie + Kate

Rainbow Salad with Roasted Chickpeas

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Sweet Potato, Black Bean, and Corn Salad with a Maple Lime Dressing

Recipe: Flourishing Foodie

Mediterranean Loaded Veggie Sandwich

Recipe: A Couple Cooks

Warm Lemony Olive Potato Salad

Recipe: Keepin it Kind

20-Minute Bean and Cheese Tacos with 2-Ingredient Vegan Cheese

Recipe: Keepin It Kind

15-Minute Salmon Quinoa Salad

Recipe: Marla Meridith

Roasted Polenta with Avocado and Radishes

Recipe: Dishing up the Dirt

Spinach Pesto Pasta

Recipe: The Live-In Kitchen

Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad

Recipe: The Wanderlust Kitchen

Warm Brussels Caesar with Bacon Ciabatta Croutons

Recipe: How Sweet It Is

Goat Cheese and Veggie Sandwich

Recipe: The Live-In Kitchen

Portobello Fried Rice

Recipe: How Sweet It Is

Gourmet Egg Salad Sandwich

Recipe: A Beautiful Plate

15-Minute Jerusalem Salad

Recipe: The Wanderlust Kitchen

Lemony Shaved Asparagus Salad with Farro, Arugula, and Edamame

Recipe: The Floating Kitchen

