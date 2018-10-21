15 Fashion It-Girls You May Not Know About but Should

Every few years, the fashion industry spies a young new crop of talent, and we’re not just talking about designers. These are the influential creatives and models who will soon grow into their titles of “It-girls.” What makes these women so captivating? Is it their ambitious drive or their style? There is no formula for becoming the subject of the fashion industry’s spotlight, but being born into a famous family does have its advantages (see: Sofia Richie, Emma Roberts, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more).
And once one reaches It-girl status, there are no entrepreneurial limits. British It-girl Alexa Chung has been known as a DJ, model, TV host, collaborator, author and designer. Kendall Jenner, aside from modeling, also has her fashion line with her sister and, more recently, a radio show.
It is one thing to be an influencer, but it is a whole other ball game being an It-girl. There has to be a driving factor past good lighting in photos featuring a pretty face with nice style. It-girls have that je ne sais quoi that will never be defined.
We’ve rounded up the fashionable models, singers, designers, actresses and writers who are making a splash, especially on social media. From Kaia Gerber’s friends to contributing fashion editors, meet the next class of It-girls.
Cindy Kimberly
With 4.7M+ Instagram followers, it's no surprise if you've seen Kimberly on your Instagram Explore page before. The European model is dating equally-as-Instagram-famous model Neels Visser; however, she has nearly double the amount of followers that he has. Go girl! She became a sensation after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her with the caption, "OMG who is this?" when she was 17 years old in 2015.
Meredith Mickelson
19-year-old model Mickelson is L.A.-based and walked in the Philipp Plein Spring '19 Men's show in Milan this past June. (Younes Bendjima opened). She also briefly dated Chainsmoker's DJ, Drew Taggart, earlier this year. With 1.7M+ Instagram followers, she is surely one to know.
Elisha and Renee Herbert
The Australian identical-twin models each have 1M+ Instagram followers and are both signed to Elite Model Management. They're friends with Cindy Kimberly and Neels Visser, and they were all recently in Ibiza on vacation together. The twins are also very involved in charity work and recently raised awareness about rhino poaching.
Sistine Stallone
Yes, Stallone, as in one of Sylvester Stallone's daughters. The 20-year-old, University of Southern California communications student and IMG model has already walked for Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2017, Sistine's sisters, Sophia and Scarlett were named Miss Golden Globe, which only gave her and her sisters more notoriety.
Charlotte D'Alessio
The Canada-born beauty went viral after posting her Coachella pics with model-friend Josie Canseco on their Instagrams a few years ago, when D'Alessio was just 16 years old. She is now 19 years old, signed with Elite Model Managemet and dating Presley Gerber (Cindy Crawford's son). You can find her hanging out in L.A. with her model friends Kaia Gerber, Charlotte Lawrence and Scarlett Leithold.
Charlotte Lawrence
18-year-old Lawrence is a singer, an IMG model and BFF to Kaia Gerber and Talita von Furstenberg. Her mom is actress Christa Miller and her father, Bill Lawrence, created the TV shows Scrubs and Cougar Town. Her debut EP is called Young and her latest one is titled Reckless—combined: Young & Reckless. She is currently on a US tour until December 14, so go see her perform "Sleep Talking" live.
Sonia Ben Ammar
The 19-year-old French-Tunisian model was linked to Brooklyn Beckham in 2016 and Anwar Hadid this summer. She has appeared in campaigns for heavy hitters such as Miu Miu and Dolce & Gabbana, and her parents are big in the Tunisian entertainment industry—her father is a film director, while her mother is an actress.
Kit Clementine Keenan
Designer Cynthia Rowley's daughter, Keenan released her own collection this summer, called KIT, which is her name, but also stands for "Keep It Together." Along with e-commerce, she also held a pop-up shop in Montauk. The young designer was raised in New York, but currently studies at USC in Southern California. She appeared in one of her mother's video campaigns, where she surfed in heels—yes, you read that right.
Paloma Elsesser
Represented by IMG, this 26-year-old British model is taking over the fashion industry. She recently was on a panel with Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid for Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference. She's been featured and interviewed by Vogue, Teen Vogue, Italian Vogue, Allure, W and Byrdie and is one of Business of Fashion's 500 people shaping the global fashion industry.
Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton
Ramirez-Fulton is the founder of popular NYC nail lounge/coffee shop/concept shop Chillhouse. She spoke at Create & Cultivate x Fossil's Women to Watch event, back in March. Now, Chillhouse has branched out into its own clothing and accessories and a blog called The Chill Times. The company and Cyndi, herself, frequently do partnerships with fashion brands. She's definitely an entrepreneur to watch.
Vashtie Kola
The 37-year-old filmmaker, designer and DJ has been in the NYC fashion scene for at least a decade. Her website and Instagram bio read "The latest in wellness, streetwear, music and pop culture. Curated by New York’s “It Girl,” so we don't even have to say it! She's definitely an It-girl.
Laura Harrier
Recently starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Harrier has been getting a lot of attention for her fashion influence. She's appeared in spreads for InStyle, Glamour and Elle. Elle just named her one of the rising stars in its Women in Hollywood issue. She also has recently been linked to Jennifer Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux.
Justine Mae Biticon
19-year-old L.A.-based model Biticon had a short run on America's Next Top Model in 2016 (she was the first eliminated). She has since starred in numerous Nike Women campaigns and walked in smaller New York Fashion Week shows. Her Twitter account is hilarious and has more followers than her Instagram account.
Anaa Nadim Saber
Saber is an athleisure columnist at Who What Wear, concept editor at The TOBE Report and founder of the blog Our Second Skin. Her personal style is very streetwear-influenced, and she recently collaborated with FentyxPuma and Coveteur.
Aleali May
Aleali (pronounced “uh-lay-lee”) has her own custom-designed Air Force 1 shoe and is the first female collaborator with Jordan Brand for a sneaker style for men and women. May is also a stylist to Kendrick Lamar and Tinashé and has done modeling for Kith. She started her career at 19 years old with Louis Vuitton—not a bad place to debut.
