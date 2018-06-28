13 Delicious, Easy Ways to Use Your Farmers Market Produce

There’s a lot to love about summer, but few things parallel that feeling you get when you stop by a local farmers market and stock up on fresh produce. Something about wandering through the park and hand-picking fruits and vegetables feels a lot more glamorous than taking a quick trip to the grocery store. (Plus, there’s so much more to Instagram.)
But if you’re not used to making fruits and vegetables the stars of your meal, it can take some getting used to. The key is to keep things incredibly simple—let the delicate natural flavors of your produce shine through, and make sure not to overpower them with louder ingredients.
Here, 13 recipes to take a little farmers market inspiration from. Give them a look through before your next shopping trip, or consult them after your most recent Saturday afternoon haul. Either way, you’ll be eating pretty all season long.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Skillet Bruschetta Chicken and Asparagus
Juicy, ripe tomatoes and snappy green asparagus help dress up chicken breasts in this summery one-pot recipe.
Photo:
Evolving Table.
Peach, Burrata and Prosciutto Salad
Turn your favorite prosciutto-wrapped peaches appetizer into a full-blown meal. Perfect for dinner parties and picnics alike, this salad is the ideal balance of sweet, salty, creamy, crunchy, and fresh.
Photo:
Wanderings In My Kitchen.
Chili-Rubbed Steak With Corn and Tomato Salsa
Even red meat can taste like summer when it's dressed with a sweet and tangy salsa.
Photo:
Kiwi And Carrot.
Braised Tomatoes With Burrata
Braised tomatoes paired with creamy, dreamy burrata and a rich balsamic vinaigrette are satisfying enough to act as your entrée.
Photo:
The Modern Proper.
Kale and Strawberry Salad With Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Earthy kale gets a warm-weather makeover with sweet sliced strawberries and a drizzle of bright lemon and basil vinaigrette in this recipe.
Photo:
Crazy Inspired Life.
Cucumber-Cilantro Margaritas
Thanks to the herbalicious cilantro, this cocktail will soothe your nerves on even the hottest days.
Photo:
Emilie Eats.
Blueberry-Coconut Crisp
Photo:
Spicy Southern Kitchen.
Grilled Romaine With Lemon-Goat Cheese Dressing
A splash of tangy lemon-goat cheese dressing counteracts the smokiness of the grilled greens for a perfectly balanced dish.
Photo:
Turks Who Eat.
Basil-Infused Vodka
Infuse fragrant in-season basil into a jar of vodka to add a splash of herbal flavor to your cocktails all year round.
Photo:
A Nerd Cooks.
Strawberry Tart With Queso Fresco
Ripe, red strawberries are always welcome at dessert, but paired with a tangy-sweet queso fresco pastry crème they reach their true potential.
Photo:
The Herb And Spoon.
Summer Vegetable Barley Salad
When you're feeling extra peckish, just veggies won't do. Toss them with tender-yet-toothsome barley for a filling lunch or dinner.
Photo:
Looney For Food.
Springtime Cobb Salad
The ultimate Cobb salad: sweet peas, zesty radishes, and creamy avocado make this one green dish you'll find yourself craving.
Photo:
The Modern Proper.
Frozen Watermelon Slushes
Photo:
Earth Food And Fire.