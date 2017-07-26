How Fame and Partners Is Killing the Trend Game

You may not know Fame and Partners by name just yet, but if you’re even just a casual Instagram user, you’ve seen the brand’s designs. The ruffled, one-shoulder tank that’s made the rounds in the fashion blogger crowd? It’s theirs. And yep—that frilly, fire-engine red dress with cutouts at the hip you’ve bookmarked no fewer than seven times is Fame and Partners’, too.

The mass, self-described “anti-fast fashion” retailer knocks just about every trend out of the park thanks to its sustainable production ethos: Each piece—most of which will run you around $150-$300—is customizable within reason (think: making an off-the-shoulder top a one-shoulder top; or turning a V-neck-cut dress into a round-neck one), made to order, and then delivered within a few days, leaving behind a smaller environmental footprint and a huge demand for something unique. So while the brand might look like it’s producing pieces that could feel at home inside a Zara or a Topshop, what you’re really getting is a stylish, personalized piece that’ll last more than a few wears.

Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite picks from Fame and Partners: Shop all 15—and get to customizing ’em—ahead.