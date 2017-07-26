StyleCaster
How Fame and Partners Is Killing the Trend Game

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Fame and Partners

You may not know Fame and Partners by name just yet, but if you’re even just a casual Instagram user, you’ve seen the brand’s designs. The ruffled, one-shoulder tank that’s made the rounds in the fashion blogger crowd? It’s theirs. And yep—that frilly, fire-engine red dress with cutouts at the hip you’ve bookmarked no fewer than seven times is Fame and Partners’, too.

The mass, self-described “anti-fast fashion” retailer knocks just about every trend out of the park thanks to its sustainable production ethos: Each piece—most of which will run you around $150-$300—is customizable within reason (think: making an off-the-shoulder top a one-shoulder top; or turning a V-neck-cut dress into a round-neck one), made to order, and then delivered within a few days, leaving behind a smaller environmental footprint and a huge demand for something unique. So while the brand might look like it’s producing pieces that could feel at home inside a Zara or a Topshop, what you’re really getting is a stylish, personalized piece that’ll last more than a few wears.

Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite picks from Fame and Partners: Shop all 15—and get to customizing ’em—ahead.

Fame and Partners—The Radhika puff sleeve top

Fame and Partners The Radhika Top, $199; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Alt cotton poplin wrap top with gingham pattern at shoulder tie detail

Fame and Partners The Alt Top, $149; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Cliff Jumpsuit with floral pattern and spaghetti straps

Fame and Partners The Cliff Jumpsuit, $289; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Preetma wide-leg pant with tie waist

Fame and Partners The Preetma Pant, $229; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Elliot Skirt with side slit and button detail

Fame and Partners The Elliot Skirt, $249; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Chen top with polka dot pattern and back slit

Fame and Partners The Chen Top, $199; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Satellite off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle sleeve detail

Fame and Partners The Satellite Dress, $269; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Kling one-shoulder top with ruffle detail

Fame and Partners The Kling Top, $179; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Harrel sleeveless top with peplum waist detail

Fame and Partners The Harrel Top, $169; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Wren multi-way tie scarf top

Fame and Partners The Wren Multiway Scarf Top, $49; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Galactic Dress with V-neck and side slit

Fame and Partners The Galactic Dress, $269; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Effendy Dress with V-neck and puff sleeve

Fame and Partners The Effendy Dress, $249; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Lottie Dress with square neck and spaghetti straps

Fame and Partners The Lottie Dress, $199; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Zhang Skirt with floral pattern

Fame and Partners The Zhang Skirt, $229; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners—The Tamu ankle-length coat

Fame and Partners The Tamu Coat, $299; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners

