20 Major Coats to Shop for Winter

Christina Grasso
by
Here in New York, coats are like cars to Los Angeles. In other words, they are essential. (Mostly because we don’t really have cars, our feet are our mode of transportation, and it gets freaking cold in the winter.) But aside from being functional and preventing, you know, inconveniences like frostbite, outerwear can also be the focal point of a look. Hopefully a good one, but that’s none of my business.

Ahead, shop 20 of our favorite coats this season. If we’re going to spend a large chunk of our lives in something, it might as well be chic, you know?

Bowery Moto, $2,400; at Sandy Liang

Photo: Sandy Liang

Two-Tone Textured Jacket, $119; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Annecy coat, $1,000; at Toteme

Photo: Toteme

Handmade Coat, $288; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

PVC Generation, $165; at House of Sunny

Photo: House of Sunny

Wool Coat with Lapels, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Faux Fur Cheetah Coat, $69.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Mira Mikati Rainbow Wave Striped Faux Fur Coat, $690; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Mingo Coat, $2,550; at Sandy Liang

Photo: Sandy Liang

Coat with Double-Sided Effect, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Atlas Cocoon Coat, $298; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Long Pile Coat, $99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Balenciaga Down-Quilted Oversized Puffer Coat, $2,850; at Spring

Photo: Spring

Rainier Leather Moto Jacket, $795; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals

Faux Fur Jacket, $129; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Moncler Cercis Velvet Quilted Down Puffer Coat, $1,295; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Coat with Textured Cuffs, $199; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Albano Cashmere and Wool Pea Coat, $3,890; at MaxMara

Photo: MaxMara

