The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure This Fall and Winter

The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure This Fall and Winter

We all have those mornings when jeans just seem like a death wish and all you want to do is slip on a pair of leggings, an oversized sweatshirt, and sneakers. We hear you, and we’re totally on board the athleisure train. Luckily, activewear has really stepped up their game in the past few years, and you can often wear your training pants from the office to the gym, and tons of sneakers are team meeting-appropriate.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 40 athleisure looks and pieces we’re coveting this season. Pair your new track pants with a embellished bomber jacket and cool new sneaks, or take your look to the next level with a jumpsuit or oversized hoodie dress.

Track Pant Party
Photo: Getty Images
The Classic Track Pant

Pants, $45; at Adidas

Pop It

Track pants, $35; at ASOS

Neutral Classics
Photo: Getty Images
Wide Leg Sweatpants

Wilt sweatpants, $163; at Shopbop

Let's Get Nude

Yana sneakers, $87.90 (was $125); at Dolce Vita

Courtside
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt, $65; at Nike

Foam Frenzie

Sneakers, $79.99; at New Balance

Hues of Blue

Spring Leggings, $95; at Outdoor Voices

Athleisure Meets Party Heels
Reversible Bomber

Vetements jacket, $1,896; at Matches Fashion

Marble Please

Leggings, $89; at Athleta

Layered Sweats
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Me Up

Wesley sweatshirt, $148; at Bandier

Shine On

Sports Bra, $24.50; at Victoria Secret

Animal Instincts

Sneakers, $200; at Cole Haan

Zip It Up
Photo: Getty Images
The Jumpsuit

Urbanista jumpsuit, $159; at Onepiece

Mesh Madness

Leggings, $118; at Lululemon

Detailed Joggers
Photo: Getty Images
The Track Dress

Dress, $90; at Adidas

Classic Kicks

Reebok, $75; at Barneys New York

Grey Joggers

Apt. 9 joggers, $36.99 (was $54); at Kohl's

Bundled Up
Photo: Getty Images
Funnel-Neck Pullover

Pullover, $54 (was $90); at Eddie Bauer

Color Blocked

JoyLab leggings, $29.99; at Target

Vested

Vest, $100; at Columbia

Matchy Matchy
Photo: Getty Images
Tennis Queen

Mockneck, $298; at Tory Sport

Camo Pants

Leggings, $68; at Spanx

Primary Color Mix
Photo: Getty Images
Jacquard Jacket

Jacket, $480; at Maje

The Office Track Pant

Pant, $79.99 (was $89); at Ann Taylor

Varsity Jacket

Jacket, $180; at Members Only

I Love NY
Photo: Getty Images
Satin Ties

Dress,$49; at Lulu's

Slip On Sneakers

Sneakers, $120; at Fit Flop

Cut Outs

Hoodie, $98; at alo

Boyfriend Tee

Adidas, $30; at Nordstrom

