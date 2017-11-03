StyleCaster
17 Colorful, Comforting Fall Salads to Make This Season

Photo: With Salt and Wit

Salads and I aren’t besties even during peak summer, when greens can be littered with strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and other deliciousness that masks what’s otherwise, IMHO, almost total flavorlessness. So you can bet that when I start dreaming about the fall foods I’m excited about, salads aren’t at the top of my list. But these recipes are about to change that.

MORE: 20 Healthy 30-Minute Dinners for Busy Fall Nights

Starring ingredients like butternut squash, apples, pears, pomegranates, spiced pecans, and other autumn goodies, these salads are richer, more comforting, and likely more filling than many of their summer equivalents. So quit bumming about the weather cooling off and celebrate what’s great about fall recipes and produce—these 17 salads make it easy.

Originally published October 2016. Updated November 2017.

Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
With Salt and Wit

As Easy as Apple Pie

Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad
Chelsea's Messy Apron

Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad
Joyful Healthy Eats

Cranberry Avocado Spinach Salad with Chicken
Cooking Classy

Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans and Avocados
Julia's Album

Harvest Apple Salad with Pomegranate
Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Harvest Quinoa Salad
Recipe Runner

Sweet Potato, Pomegranate, and Crispy Quinoa Salad
Wendy Polisi

Mushroom Salad with Lentils and Caramelized Onions
Viktoria's Table

Apple Cranberry Pecan Spinach Salad with Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Cooking Classy

Pear, Pomegranate, and Spinach Salad
Cooking Classy

Butternut Squash and Bacon Salad
Cooking Classy

Fall Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad
Iowa Girl Eats

Fall Harvest Salad with Pumpkin Goddess Dressing
My Recipe Magic

Autumn Apple and Pear Salad
Recipe Runner

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Le Creme de la Crumb

