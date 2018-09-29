Literally Just 101 of the Prettiest Fall Street Style Photos We’ve Ever Seen

Bidding adieu to warm weather is never easy. The tingle of summer heat is almost always preferable to the frigid bite of winter, and snuggling fall between the two leaves the transitional season feeling more dreadful than inviting for many.

Trading swimsuits for sweaters feels like a chore—one that suggests it’ll be six long months before your sandals, sunglasses and swim cover-ups have meaning again. (Or that you’ll be spending the next 182 days trapped indoors, lest you go outside and slip on the icy sidewalks surrounding your home.)

This line of thinking makes sense—but it’s terribly misguided. Fall might be sandwiched between two extremes, but it offers the best of both of them. When else can you embrace cozy, cold-weather knits in a vibrant, warm-weather color palette? Or pair your snuggliest sweats with your comfiest slides? Or wear a scarf and boots with your sundress, because it’s too warm for pants but too cold for sandals?

Fall is a season of lighting candles, sipping beverages from kitschy mugs, taking warm baths and cozying up with your favorite blankets. For the first time in months, summer’s oppressive humidity lifts, and you’re able to snuggle with bae without working up a sweat.

And though winter looms near, the weather is actually incredibly moderate. Even in December (a month mostly in fall—mind you) often, you can step outside in a sweatshirt and leggings (read: not your heaviest coat) and feel totally fine.

If you’re not excited for fall, you’re doing it wrong. (I’m not totally sure what it is. Life, maybe?) But in case the images we’ve conjured of candle-lighting, tea-sipping, bath-taking and bae-snuggling haven’t gotten you on board, perhaps the following 101 fall photos will.

Ahead, you’ll find a gallery full of autumn street style inspiration. Because if you’re not looking forward to cooler weather, you’ve clearly forgotten the undeniable magic a fall wardrobe can work.