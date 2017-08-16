Say Goodbye to Summer and Hello to Fall With These 50 Outfits

Let’s be clear: We love fall fashion. However, sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye to the ease of throwing on a sundress. Styling yourself in brisk weather can be a bit of a challenge, and even with a closet is full of cute clothes, we all occasionally get a mean case of “dresser’s block.”

The truth is that building the perfect fall outfits has less to do with having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all have stuff sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.

To fix that, we combed tons of street style photos, sites, and more to bring you 50 fabulous fall outfits to copy right now. Every look might not seem totally groundbreaking, per se, but they’re not meant to be. These are thoughtful, cool, clever examples of how to put pieces together to create outfits that are impactful, stylish, and—even more importantly—use things you might already have in the depths of your closet.

Go ahead and click through the gallery, and let us know which outfits you’re planning to recreate this fall!

Originally published August 2016. Updated August 2017.