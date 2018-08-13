33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

If there’s one thing we hate about summer, it’s the fact that it ends. The death of summer means the death of rosé season, open-toed shoes, sun-kissed complexions—need we continue?

Thankfully, summer’s not over just yet. We’ve still got at least a month of sun to enjoy before temperatures dip below flip-flop weather. And there are tons of ways to stretch out these last few weeks. Our favorite way, as you can probably guess, has to do with our wardrobes.

To cure your end-of-summer blues, we suggest donning a maxi dress: the grass-skimming, breeze-catching item everyone should own. It’s the perfect piece for the transition from summer to fall—flowy enough to keep you cool on the hottest summer days, but long enough to protect your bare legs from the cold breeze that often strikes during post-July evenings.

Flip through the slideshow below to find 33 maxi dresses that are perfect for the end of summer—and the beginning of fall. Not only are these picks completely practical for cross-seasonal wear, but they’re also so cute you’ll forget how sad you are that summer’s nearing a close.