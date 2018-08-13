33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

If there’s one thing we hate about summer, it’s the fact that it ends. The death of summer means the death of rosé season, open-toed shoes, sun-kissed complexions—need we continue?
Thankfully, summer’s not over just yet. We’ve still got at least a month of sun to enjoy before temperatures dip below flip-flop weather. And there are tons of ways to stretch out these last few weeks. Our favorite way, as you can probably guess, has to do with our wardrobes.
To cure your end-of-summer blues, we suggest donning a maxi dress: the grass-skimming, breeze-catching item everyone should own. It’s the perfect piece for the transition from summer to fall—flowy enough to keep you cool on the hottest summer days, but long enough to protect your bare legs from the cold breeze that often strikes during post-July evenings.
Flip through the slideshow below to find 33 maxi dresses that are perfect for the end of summer—and the beginning of fall. Not only are these picks completely practical for cross-seasonal wear, but they’re also so cute you’ll forget how sad you are that summer’s nearing a close.
Topaz Gown
A dreamy silhouette rendered in super-heavy fabric.
Topaz gown, $363 at Free People
Free People.
Birdie Maxi Dress
Throw your favorite cardigan over this flowy maxi, or wear it sans outerwear.
Birdie maxi dress, $128 at Free People
Free People.
Ace & Jig Daze Cotton-Blend Dress
Talk about a fall color palette.
Ace & Jig Daze cotton-blend dress, $445 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Boho Lace Maxi Dress
Bid adieu to summer by dressing up as your favorite warm-weather character: the sun.
Boho lace maxi dress, $25 at Boohoo
Boohoo.
Layered Sweater Maxi Dress
Part sweater, part maxi dress.
Layered sweater maxi dress, $168 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
Palmer//Harding Striped Maxi Dress
Your favorite shirtdress got the maxi treatment.
Palmer//Harding striped maxi dress, $509 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Extratropical Maxi Dress
Sexy: Check. Backless: Check. Ruffled: Check. (That's all our boxes.)
Extratropical maxi dress, $118 at Free People
Free People.
Young Fabulous & Broke Sunflower Dress
A tie-dye print that makes the most of fall colors.
Young Fabulous & Broke Sunflower dress, $176 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Saint-Tropez White Dress
Heavy enough to keep you from freezing when the sun goes down, but still beachy AF.
Saint-Tropez white dress, $1,190 at Lee Pfayfer
Lee Pfayfer.
Plus Slinky Strappy Maxi Dress
A classic.
Plus slinky strappy maxi dress, $24 at Boohoo
Boohoo.
Rococo Sand Stellar Long Dress
We're starry-eyed just looking at this one.
Rococo Sand stellar long dress, $630 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Tropic Down Low Dress
If you're planning an end-of-summer vacation, pack this. If you're not planning an end-of-summer vacation, pretend you are and buy it anyway.
Tropic Down Low dress, $76 at Across Atlas
Coalition LA.
Bodycon Maxi Dress
Who doesn't love a good leg slit?
Bodycon maxi dress, $28 at Forever 21
Forever 21.
Lynch Seersucker Dress
Perfect for literally any season. (Just adjust your accessories accordingly.)
Lynch seersucker dress, $540 at Ganni
Ganni.
Love Binetti Cotton Dress
The only thing you'll want to wear on breezy days from here on out.
Love Binetti cotton dress, $455 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Coral Twist Front Maxi Dress
This kind of looks like something Beyoncé would wear, so...
Coral twist front maxi dress, $55 at Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing.
Apiece Apart Lyra Dress
Great for layering.
Apiece Apart Lyra dress, $557 at Revolve
Revolve.
A New Day Maxi Dress
Equal parts tropical and autumnal.
A New Day maxi dress, $20 at Target
Target.
Plunge Neck Paisley Maxi Dress
Regal, but so, so comfortable.
Plunge neck paisley maxi dress, $20 at Boohoo
Boohoo.
SWF Hannah Dress
Fall's favorite color in maxi dress form.
SWF Hannah dress, $137 at Revolve
Revolve.
BCBG Max Azria Velvet Wrap Dress
Velvet without being way too warm.
BCBG Max Azria velvet wrap dress, $338 at Revolve
Revolve.
Brisbane Maxi Dress
The same color as the leaves when they start to turn.
Brisbane maxi dress, $148 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
Floral Wrap Maxi Dress
This versatile maxi will look just as good with sandals as it will with boots.
Floral wrap maxi dress, $30 at Boohoo
Boohoo.
Tambourine Maxi Dress
Keep the off-the-shoulder trend going all fall long.
Tambourine maxi dress, $420 at Free People
Free People.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dress
Date night awaits.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve dress, $188 at Revolve
Revolve.
Stripe Wrap Maxi Dress
Statement-making, but super easy to wear.
Stripe wrap maxi dress, $22 at Boohoo
Boohoo.
Prairie Flower Maxi Dress
Throw on some tights, and you can wear this one during winter, too.
Prairie flower maxi dress, $168 at Free People
Free People.
Natalie Long Dress
Cover up without overheating in this breathable maxi.
Natalie long dress, $378 at Free People
Free People.
RIXO London Lucy Dress
Perfect for the office.
RIXO London Lucy dress, $420 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Maxi Dress
A color that looks just as great during the fall as it does during the summer.
Maxi dress, $70 at H&M
H&M.
Free People Mexicali Rose Maxi Dress
I can't imagine a more distinctly autumnal maxi.
Free People Mexicali Rose maxi dress, $168 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Simply Peasant Slip
A summer slip in a not-so-summery shade.
Simply peasant slip, $128 at Free People
Free People
Beatrice Strappy Maxi Dress
It's also available in a pinker palette if you're not into blue.
Beatrice strappy maxi dress, $400 at Free People
Free People.