17 Ways to Take Your Favorite Jumpsuit from Summer to Fall

Fun fact: Jumpsuits were first introduced in the early 1900s; skydivers and parachuters used to wear them to literally jump out of the sky. Today, you don’t have to be a daredevil to sport a jumpsuit of your own, though some of the wilder prints, colors and silhouettes that are now available definitely demand a little sartorial courage.
Another thing that requires some style bravery? Taking your favorite jumpsuit from summer to fall.
“Fall jumpsuits” might seem like a misnomer—aren’t comfy-cute one-pieces reserved for warmer months? Or at least, aren’t they supposed to be? Sure, the typical jumpsuit’s lightweight fabric and breezy silhouette accommodate summer’s humidity. But that doesn’t mean jumpsuits should be seasonally exclusive. Or at least, it shouldn’t have to.
I mean, don’t we all deserve the opportunity to slip into a super cozy one-piece year round, without giving it a second thought? Don’t you want to live in a world where the sheer convenience of a jumpsuit isn’t a gift you only get to enjoy for three months each year?
Thankfully, designers seem to be on board with this logic. Over the past several years, jumpsuits have become a staple of fashion week shows, regardless of the season. Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Gucci and Acne Studios presented some in their Spring 2019 ready-to-wear collections, and Balmain has included the must-have in its last three ready-to-wear collections.
Fall jumpsuits are the norm now. They’re it. They’re the thing. The fashion gods have blessed us with the ability to wear jumpsuits year round, and it’s up to us to take advantage.
Haven’t stocked up on any fall jumpsuits of your own? No worries—with a little strategic layering, your summer favorite can transcend seasonality. (Though it probably wouldn’t hurt to stock up on a corduroy utility jumpsuit or two.)
Regardless of your strategy, the following street style photos should definitely get you in the fall jumpsuit mind-set. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and jump right in. (Sorry—had to.)
An off-the-shoulder, all-blue jumpsuit with blue wide-frame sunglasses, a blue woven bag and some blue lace up heels? A dream come true.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
A denim, patchwork jumpsuit paired with shell accessories brings a little bit of the ocean blue into autumn.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards stepped out in a Fendi-print trench coat paired with a light mocha satin jumpsuit and sandals—the perfect transitional look to sport as the weather grows cooler.
Neil Mockford/GC Images.
Don't be afraid to layer your jumpsuit over a long-sleeve tee. Comfort is key.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
A purple deep-V jumpsuit with a vibrant mustard coat and zebra pumps? Looks like someone knows their complementary colors.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Wearing white after Labor Day doesn't have to be a faux pas.
Steven Ferdman/WireImage.
A brown corduroy jumpsuit might just be the epitome of fall. Scratch that—a brown corduroy jumpsuit paired with jewel tones is definitely the epitome of fall.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Break up your bulky fall wardrobe with a satin piece or two (or three).
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
A structured tan blazer and neutral-colored accessories take this jumpsuit from pure function to office-appropriate chic.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Jumpsuits and hoodies don't have to be mutually exclusive (especially when layering's an option).
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
Denim jumpsuits are a one-stop shop for comfy-cute style.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Silk scarves and fanny packs can lend shape to an otherwise boxy jumpsuit.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Layer your favorite statement jumpsuit over a black turtleneck to keep things cute—and more important, cozy.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Don't be afraid to pile on the accessories.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
A logomania jumpsuit paired with Lucite accessories? Can you think of anything more fall 2018?
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Pair your go-to jumpsuit with a printed trench and sneakers for optimal low-maintenance style.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Need proof neon is totally autumn-acceptable? Look no further.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.