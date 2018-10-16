17 Ways to Take Your Favorite Jumpsuit from Summer to Fall

Fun fact: Jumpsuits were first introduced in the early 1900s; skydivers and parachuters used to wear them to literally jump out of the sky. Today, you don’t have to be a daredevil to sport a jumpsuit of your own, though some of the wilder prints, colors and silhouettes that are now available definitely demand a little sartorial courage.

Another thing that requires some style bravery? Taking your favorite jumpsuit from summer to fall.

“Fall jumpsuits” might seem like a misnomer—aren’t comfy-cute one-pieces reserved for warmer months? Or at least, aren’t they supposed to be? Sure, the typical jumpsuit’s lightweight fabric and breezy silhouette accommodate summer’s humidity. But that doesn’t mean jumpsuits should be seasonally exclusive. Or at least, it shouldn’t have to.

I mean, don’t we all deserve the opportunity to slip into a super cozy one-piece year round, without giving it a second thought? Don’t you want to live in a world where the sheer convenience of a jumpsuit isn’t a gift you only get to enjoy for three months each year?

Thankfully, designers seem to be on board with this logic. Over the past several years, jumpsuits have become a staple of fashion week shows, regardless of the season. Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Gucci and Acne Studios presented some in their Spring 2019 ready-to-wear collections, and Balmain has included the must-have in its last three ready-to-wear collections.

Fall jumpsuits are the norm now. They’re it. They’re the thing. The fashion gods have blessed us with the ability to wear jumpsuits year round, and it’s up to us to take advantage.

Haven’t stocked up on any fall jumpsuits of your own? No worries—with a little strategic layering, your summer favorite can transcend seasonality. (Though it probably wouldn’t hurt to stock up on a corduroy utility jumpsuit or two.)

Regardless of your strategy, the following street style photos should definitely get you in the fall jumpsuit mind-set. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and jump right in. (Sorry—had to.)