13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Let’s be honest: Third (or—cringe—fourth) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.
Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill, too. What more could you ask for?
Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click the slideshow below—then shop our favorite picks.
Raquel Gold Studded Hat
Raquel Gold Studded Hat, $30; at TOBI
Photo:
TOBI
Photo:
Stephanie Taylor Jackson
Photo:
instagram / @volkova_marie
Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat
Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat, $75; at Overland.
Photo:
Overland
Photo:
Elena Klimashevskaya
Floppy Boho Hat
Photo:
The Beauty Studio
Photo:
Don't Be a Runaway
Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band
Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band, $44.95; at Sole/Society
Photo:
Sole/Society
Black Gold Buckle Baker Boy Hat
Photo:
River Island
Photo:
Gisele Wears Denim
Silverton Engineer Hat
Photo:
Anthropologie
Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim
Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim, $245; at Revolve.
Photo:
Revolve
American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat
American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat, $28; at Southmoonunder
Photo:
southmoonunder
Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat
Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat, $38; at Free People.
Photo:
Free People
Herringbone Baseball Cap
Photo:
Anthropologie
Photo:
The August Diaries
Pom Pom Sweater Hat
Photo:
The Beauty Studio
Happy Trails Pom Beanie
Photo:
Free People
Honeycomb-Knit Beanie at Old Navy
Honeycomb-Knit Beanie, $12.99; at Old Navy.
Photo:
Old Navy