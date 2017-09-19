StyleCaster
13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
Fangyi Zou in Soho
Photo: 2015

Let’s be honest: Third (or—cringe—fourth) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.

Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill, too. What more could you ask for?

Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click the slideshow below—then shop our favorite picks.

1 of 31
Photo: Gisele is Nerdy
Raquel Gold Studded Hat
Raquel Gold Studded Hat

Raquel Gold Studded Hat, $30; at TOBI

Photo: TOBI
Photo: Stephanie Taylor Jackson
Photo: instagram / @volkova_marie
Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat
Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat

Stockbridge Wool Felt Fedora Hat, $75; at Overland.

Photo: Overland
Photo: Elena Klimashevskaya
Photo: Christa Kononen
Floppy Boho Hat
Floppy Boho Hat

Floppy Boho Hat, $15; at the Beauty Studio.

Photo: The Beauty Studio
Photo: Wallace Yolicia
Photo: Don't Be a Runaway
Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band
Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band

Wide Brim Hat with Faux Leather Band, $44.95; at Sole/Society

Photo: Sole/Society
Photo: Arizona Girl
Black Gold Buckle Baker Boy Hat
Black Gold Buckle Baker Boy Hat

Black Gold Buckle Baker Boy Hat, $36; at River Island.

Photo: River Island
Photo: Gutiism
Photo: Gisele Wears Denim
Silverton Engineer Hat
Silverton Engineer Hat

Silverton Engineer Hat, $58; at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie
Photo: Vame's World
Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim
Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim

Marina Hat by Eugenia Kim, $245; at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve
Photo: Sandra Samuel
American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat
American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat

American Needle LA Dodgers Baseball Hat, $28; at Southmoonunder

Photo: southmoonunder
Photo: XOXO Hilamee
Photo: Ria Michelle
Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat
Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat

Daisies in the Outfield Baseball Hat, $38; at Free People.

Photo: Free People
Photo: Ania B
Herringbone Baseball Cap
Herringbone Baseball Cap

Herringbone Baseball Cap, $48; at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie
Photo: Ann Kos
Photo: The August Diaries
Pom Pom Sweater Hat
Pom Pom Sweater Hat

Pom Pom Sweater Hat, $10; at the Beauty Studio.

Photo: The Beauty Studio
Photo: An Unusual Style
Happy Trails Pom Beanie
Happy Trails Pom Beanie

Happy Trails Pom Beanie, $48; at Free People.

Photo: Free People
Honeycomb-Knit Beanie at Old Navy
Honeycomb-Knit Beanie at Old Navy

Honeycomb-Knit Beanie, $12.99; at Old Navy.

Photo: Old Navy

