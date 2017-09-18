StyleCaster
15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Emilie Eats

Eating healthy can be a nuisance—especially when you don’t have a ton of time (or patience) to cook—and that’s why we love tossing together grain bowls during any season, but especially fall. Autumn fruits and vegetables like apples, pumpkin, brussels sprouts, and squash are the ideal grain bowl fillers, because they’re delicious, hearty, and healthy-as-hell. What’s not to like?

Bowls are ideal for serving up filling (but not over-the-top) portion sizes, they let you experience multiple textures and flavors with each bite, they save you money since you can easily prep them, and they’re quite the Instagrammable lunch if we do say so ourselves.

Need a little grain bowl inspo? Here are some of the fall bowls we’ll be trying this season.

 

Maple Roasted Butternut Squash Freekeh Salad with Kale

Photo: Well Plated

Apple Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad

Photo: Cooking on the Front Burner

Fall Brussels Sprouts Quinoa Salad

Photo: Emilie Eats

Butternut Squash and Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Photo: Little Broken

Breakfast Burrito Bowl with Sweet Potato Noodles

Photo: Food Faith Fitness

Chorizo Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Anya's Eats

Breakfast Sweet Potat-"oats"

Photo: Little Bits Of

Raw Apple-Cinnamon and Chia Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Blissful Basil

Kale and Butternut Squash Breakfast Bowl

Photo: The Organic Dietitian

Autumn Glow Salad with Lemon Dressing

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Harvest Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats

Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Photo: Cooking LSL

Autumn Vegetable Grain Salad with Cider Mustard Vinaigrette

Photo: Whole Bite

Fall Harvest Power Bowl with Spiced Maple Tahini Dressing

Photo: Fit Mitten Kitchen

Autumn Harvest Quinoa Bowls

Photo: Simply Quinoa

