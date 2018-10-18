Florals for Fall? Actually Groundbreaking

In one particularly iconic The Devil Wears Prada scene, Meryl Streep—as renowned (and fictional) editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly—berates a staff member for suggesting a fashion story about spring florals. “Florals? For spring?” Priestly asks with incredulity, before delivering her sarcastic kicker: “Groundbreaking.”
Spring, with all its April showers and May flowers, is (of course) an inherently floral season. It’s pervaded by vibrant pastels, fresh energy and literal plant blooms. Naturally, the fashion set has drawn inspiration from the season time and time again, leaving the rest of us with a diverse array of floral dresses we shelve until spring makes its annual appearance.
But this season, our favorite designers have branched into legitimately groundbreaking territory: They’ve tried to make fall florals happen.
Just as the phrase “spring florals” sounds like a given, “fall florals” sounds like an oxymoron. Fall is about muted colors, chunky knits and clunky footwear. And we’ve long accepted that dainty, colorful florals belong nowhere in that sartorial scene.
But this year, they do. MSGM, Valentino, Zimmermann and a handful of others have redefined the floral print—rendering it in a darker, more haunted autumnal palette that would take any peasant dress from “dreamy afternoon at the park” to “blustery morning in New York City.” The floral pieces they’ve created feel distinctly cold-weather appropriate—worthy of pairing with heavy layers, heavier outerwear and even heavier shoes.
It’s like floral prints have been given new life—or more grounded, perhaps. They feel edgy, sophisticated and surprisingly cozy all at once.
It’s possible this sounds crazy to you—more like a nightmare than a dream. But as someone who resents the practice of seasonally retiring clothing, I’m very on board with this sudden shift. And I’d wager you will be, too—once you actually see the fall florals I’m talking about.
Ahead, 31 ways to shop (or at the very least, browse) fall’s most surprising trend. Dive in—groundbreaking fashion awaits.
Borgo de Nor Jasmine Crepe Maxi
Black floral gowns are officially on the menu.
Borgo de Nor Jasmine crepe maxi, $1,000 at Matches Fashion
Erdem Anisha Floral Jacquard Jacket
Your go-to power suit wants in on the fall floral trend, too.
Erdem Anisha floral jacquard jacket, $858 at Matches Fashion
MSGM Contrast Panel Cotton Dress
A patchwork cotton dress rendered as autumnally as possible.
MSGM contrast panel cotton dress, $840 at Matches Fashion
Mother of Pearl Ivy Mules
In case you prefer a pop of floral to a full-on printed ensemble.
Mother of Pearl Ivy mules, $595 at Shopbop
RedValentino Chiffon Maxi Dress
RedValentino calls this a maxi dress. I don't think I'd go that far, but I'd definitely call it statement-making magic.
RedValentino chiffon maxi dress, $979 at Matches Fashion
House of Hackney Blazer
The trend has trickled into fast-fashion retailers, too.
House of Hackney blazer, $102 at & Other Stories
Zimmermann Unbridled Tempest Dress
The ultimate peasant dress for fall. (Leave it to Zimmermann.)
Zimmermann Unbridled Tempest dress, $2,350 at Net-a-Porter
Blue Peplum Camisole
Because floral matching sets shouldn't be spring- and summer-exclusive.
Blue peplum camisole, $28 at Topshop
Rixo London Katie Midi Dress
Saturated spring colors get a seriously autumn spin.
Rixo London Katie midi dress, $400 at Net-a-Porter
Laurence Dacade Embroidered Ankle Boots
The perfect accessory for your favorite black-on-black look.
Laurence Dacade embroidered ankle boots, $348 at Farfetch
CO Tiered Midi Dress
Layer this midi dress over a turtleneck for optimal fall floral vibes.
CO tiered midi dress, $1,095 at Net-a-Porter
Borgo de Nor Serena Midi Dress
Equal parts cozy and cute.
Borgo de Nor Serena midi dress, $900 at Net-a-Porter
Vetements Floral Glove-Sleeve Dress
Your go-to party dress comes complete with gloves now.
Vetements floral glove-sleeve dress, $1,035 at Matches Fashion
CO Silk-Chiffon Maxi Dress
A straight-up autumn dream.
CO silk-chiffon maxi dress, $1,495 at Net-a-Porter
Kenzo Floral Faux Fur Coat
Yup, even faux fur coats are floral now.
Kenzo floral faux fur coat, $830 at Bergdorf Goodman
Ulla Johnson Josie Smocked Dress
A puffy sleeve peasant dress in a strictly autumn palette? We're in love.
Ulla Johnson Josie smocked dress, $575 at Net-a-Porter
Needle & Thread Winter Forest Chiffon Gown
Pile on the ruffles—extra fabric means extra warmth.
Needle & Thread Winter Forest chiffon gown, $535 at Net-a-Porter
Floral Jacquard Jacket
In case you thought pink and fall were mutually exclusive.
Floral jacquard jacket, $125 at Topshop
Gastro Court Shoes
A subtle way to show your support for the fall floral movement.
Gastro Court shoes, $80 at Topshop
PushButton Printed Dress
I thought velvet floral dresses were a fashion myth—yet here we are.
PushButton printed dress, $595 at Shopbop
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Dress
The print keeps it springy, and the black keeps it autumnal. (I.e., you've just met the perfect floral dress to wear year round.)
Dolce & Gabbana floral print dress, $2,795 at Net-a-Porter
Mes Demoiselles Charles Velvet Jacket
Because floral jackets are definitely more fun than regular jackets.
Mes Demoiselles Charles velvet jacket, $365 at Shopbop
Ganni Rometty Smock Dress
A black long-sleeve smock dress. Name a better season for this piece than fall.
Ganni Rometty smock dress, $280 at Net-a-Porter
Beatrice Strappy Maxi Dress
Perfect for fall days that skew particularly sunny.
Beatrice strappy maxi dress, $250 at Free People
Veronica Beard Marion Mini Dress
Mini dresses can be totally fall-worthy, too.
Veronica Beard Marion mini dress, $495 at Net-a-Porter
Floral Jacquard Blazer
Because floral jacquard looks (and feels) best when it's cold out.
Floral jacquard blazer, $100 at Zara
Paul & Joe Chiffon Midi Dress
Long sleeves. High neck. Can't lose.
Paul & Joe chiffon midi dress, $840 at Net-a-Porter
Etro Floral Jacquard Kimono Coat
This floral coat is here to keep you looking great and feeling cozy.
Etro floral jacquard kimono coat, $1,732 at Neiman Marcus
See by Chloe Hannah Saddle Bag
A little floral accent (or two) never hurt anybody.
See by Chloe Hannah saddle bag, $460 at Shopbop
BCBGMAXAZRIA Velvet Wrap Dress
And we thought floral velvet dresses were rare. Floral velvet wrap maxi dresses? We can hardly handle something so magnificent.
BCBG MAXAZRIA velvet wrap dress, $338 at Revolve
Saloni Lea Jacquard Maxi Dress
A floral print rendered entirely in black (plus a little embroidery to seal the deal).
Saloni Lea jacquard maxi dress, $950 at Net-a-Porter
