Florals for Fall? Actually Groundbreaking

In one particularly iconic The Devil Wears Prada scene, Meryl Streep—as renowned (and fictional) editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly—berates a staff member for suggesting a fashion story about spring florals. “Florals? For spring?” Priestly asks with incredulity, before delivering her sarcastic kicker: “Groundbreaking.”

Spring, with all its April showers and May flowers, is (of course) an inherently floral season. It’s pervaded by vibrant pastels, fresh energy and literal plant blooms. Naturally, the fashion set has drawn inspiration from the season time and time again, leaving the rest of us with a diverse array of floral dresses we shelve until spring makes its annual appearance.

But this season, our favorite designers have branched into legitimately groundbreaking territory: They’ve tried to make fall florals happen.

Just as the phrase “spring florals” sounds like a given, “fall florals” sounds like an oxymoron. Fall is about muted colors, chunky knits and clunky footwear. And we’ve long accepted that dainty, colorful florals belong nowhere in that sartorial scene.

But this year, they do. MSGM, Valentino, Zimmermann and a handful of others have redefined the floral print—rendering it in a darker, more haunted autumnal palette that would take any peasant dress from “dreamy afternoon at the park” to “blustery morning in New York City.” The floral pieces they’ve created feel distinctly cold-weather appropriate—worthy of pairing with heavy layers, heavier outerwear and even heavier shoes.

It’s like floral prints have been given new life—or more grounded, perhaps. They feel edgy, sophisticated and surprisingly cozy all at once.

It’s possible this sounds crazy to you—more like a nightmare than a dream. But as someone who resents the practice of seasonally retiring clothing, I’m very on board with this sudden shift. And I’d wager you will be, too—once you actually see the fall florals I’m talking about.

Ahead, 31 ways to shop (or at the very least, browse) fall’s most surprising trend. Dive in—groundbreaking fashion awaits.