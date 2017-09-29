StyleCaster
37 Cool-as-Hell Fall Denim Pieces to Shop Right Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

Canadian tuxedo, urban cowboy, whatever you want to call it, denim clearly isn’t going anywhere, but there are some fun new trends you can jump on to switch things up. This year, your options go way beyond straight jeans and jackets.

During September’s Spring/Summer ’18 fashion weeks, we saw a variety of designer denim, and it inspired us  to up our own denim games this season. We saw denim literally from head to toe, from accessories to statement coats and shoes.

The key to styling denim on denim is by mixing denim shades (dark and light wash) to balancing out the proportions on top and bottom, and adding additional embellishments or colors in the mix.

Ahead, check out some of our denim looks to shop right now, from embellished denim jackets and embroidered jeans to denim accessories like corsets, chokers, and handbags. Embrace your inner jean queen and scroll through the slideshow to shop our favorite fall finds.

Butterfly Shearling
Butterfly Shearling

Jacket, $4,980; at Gucci

Patchwork Boots
Patchwork Boots
Jumping for Jeans
Jumping for Jeans

MIH Jeans jumpsuit, $325; at Selfridges

Two-Toned Tote
Two-Toned Tote

Denim tote, $256.80 (was $428); at Henri Bendel

The Jackie Dress
The Jackie Dress

Current/Elliott Dress, $184 (was $368); at The Outnet

Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Denim
Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Denim

Miu Miu Dress, $1,445; at Net-A-Porter

Jagger Jeans
Jagger Jeans

SEA Jagger jumpsuit, $415; at Matches Fashion

Denim Jumpsuit
Denim Jumpsuit

Rachel Roy Jumpsuit, $82.99 (was $139); at Macy's

Embroidered Moto Jacket
Embroidered Moto Jacket

BlankNYC, at $126 (was $168); at Bloomingdale's

Blue Jean Bomber
Blue Jean Bomber

Lucky Brand Bomber Jacket, $76.30 (was $109); at Bloomingdale's

Mini Denim
Mini Denim

Dsquared2 Keyring, $190; at Farfetch

Floral Denim
Floral Denim

Diesel, $402; at Farfetch

Bell Bottom Belles
Bell Bottom Belles

Just Float on Flares, $78; at Free People

Corset Up
Corset Up

Lace-up Corset Belt, $29; at Urban Outfitters

Rose Sleeves
Rose Sleeves

Levi's Jacket, $198; at Ban.do

Sliding into Denim
Sliding into Denim

Joie Slides, $248; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Half Past Denim
Half Past Denim

Anne Klein Watch, $48.68 (was $65); at Lord & Taylor

Snake Belt
Snake Belt

Belt, $7 (was $16); at Boohoo

The Vintage Embroidery
The Vintage Embroidery

BlankNYC, at $168; at Nordstrom

Embroidered Edition
Embroidered Edition

Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans, $148; at Madewell

The Cropped Bootcut
The Cropped Bootcut

Cali Demi Boot Jeans, $135; at Madewell

The Triple Threat
The Triple Threat

Linda Jean Jacket, $198; at Guess

Editor's Note: Wear this jean jacket three different ways—featuring a removeable faux-fur lining with American flag-inspired design.

Go Step on a Cactus
Go Step on a Cactus

Kate Spade Flat, $228; at Lord & Taylor

Denim & Fringe
Denim & Fringe

Chan Lau Choker, $35 (was $72); at Gilt

Retro Wide Leg
Retro Wide Leg

Wide Leg pants, $295; at Marc Jacobs

Rose are Red
Rose are Red

Choker, $24; at Bebe

Zig Zag Zang
Zig Zag Zang

The Cut-Off Skirt, $65; at Lulu's

Racing Stripes
Racing Stripes

High-rise stripe jeans, $56 (was $79.95); at Gap

Birdie Choker
Birdie Choker

Choker, $297 (was $495); at ShopBop

Aviator Jacket
Aviator Jacket

Aviator Jacket, $124; at Misguided

Distressed Jeans
Distressed Jeans

Cameron Boyfriend Jeans, $249; at True Religion

Denim Sligbacks
Denim Sligbacks

Manolo Blahnik pumps, $675; at Bergdorf Goodman

Ruffled Denim Shirt
Ruffled Denim Shirt

Lost Ink Plus shirt, $60; at ASOS

Ruffled Jumpsuit
Ruffled Jumpsuit

Rebecca Taylor Jumpsuit, $245 (was $350); at Shopbop

The Greaser
The Greaser

The Whitney Denim Jumpsuit, $174.60 (was $388); at The Outnet

The Cut Off Shirt
The Cut Off Shirt

Cecil Denim Shirt, $500; at Selfridges

The Denim Dress
The Denim Dress

Swing Dress with Pockets, $70; at ASOS

