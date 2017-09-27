StyleCaster
15 Affordable Ways to Make Your Home Feel Instantly Fall-Ready

Photo: Nest Together

We’re not talking about scattering pressed leaves and pumpkins around your house (though we’re not saying there’s anything wrong with enjoying them outside!). And we definitely aren’t encouraging you to spend big bucks adding seasonal décor only to replace it with something wintry and holiday-appropriate come December.

But if you are in the mood to treat yourself and your space to a little something—even if it’s just getting creative with wallpaper, throw-pillow placement, and blanket draping—there are easy ways to make your home feel more fall-ready.

Ahead, get ideas for how to style your living space so it feels a little cozier and more atmospheric during the cool weather, plus budget-friendly shopping picks.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.

Stylecaster | fall home decor | exposed brick wall

There's something unequivocally cozy about exposed brick walls. Real thing not an option? There's always wallpaper...

Photo: Binti Home

STYLECASTER | Fall Decor Touches | Brick Wallpaper

MURIVA Loft Brick Wallpaper, $36.99; at I Love Wallpaper

Stylecaster | fall home decor | blue and red southwestern style rug

A Southwestern rug in vibrant red makes a room so much warmer-feeling.

Photo: KW Studio

Stylecaster | fall home decor | red and brow southwestern rug

Kedo Rug, $325; at The Citizenry

Stylecaster | fall home decor | gray bedding

On the other end of the fall color spectrum, slate gray bedding and pillows are moody in the absolute best way.

Photo: Planete Deco

Stylecaster | fall home decor | gray pillows

Linen Cushion Cover in Charcoal Gray, $5.99; at H&M

Stylecaster | fall home decor | gray fur throw blanket

A fur throw takes any room from summer to fall.

Photo: One Fine Stay

Stylecaster | fall home decor | faux fur throw blanket

Faux Fur Throw, $39.99; at H&M

Stylecaster | fall home decor | orange pillows and gray couch

Rust orange throw pillows add instant richness.

Photo: Bloomingdale's

Stylecaster | fall home decor | rust orange pillow

Brenner Rust Orange Velvet Pillow, $44.95; at Crate & Barrel

Stylecaster | fall home decor | landscape painting for wall decor

A moody landscape painting reminds you of why you'd rather be inside, hunkering down on the couch.

Photo: Nest Together

Stylecaster | fall home decor | etsy landscape painting

River Run Original Tonalist Landscape Oil Painting, $135; at Etsy

Stylecaster | fall home decor | gray throw blanket for the bed

When all else fails, a plush gray throw will put you in the mood for autumn Sundays spent in bed.

Photo: Room & Board

Stylecaster | fall home decor | plaid throw blanket in gray

Horizon Plaid Throw, $179; at Room & Board

Stylecaster | fall home decor | grey mohair throw blanket

Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2

