12 Ways to Wear a Cape—and 6 Chic Picks to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Capes
Photo: Getty Images

Capes might look kind of intimidating and tough to pull off, but we’re here to tell you they’re not. Simultaneously classic and modern, capes add just the right amount of drama to your outfit, allow you to have full use of your arms, and keep you super-cozy when temperatures drop.

Even better, capes pair well with just about any outfit you can think of. Slip one on over a dress and you’re instantly interview-ready. Pair one with jeans and a band tee for a more laid-back vibe. Either way, this piece will help you look way more put-together (even when you’re running on empty).

Ahead, check out 12 chic ladies who nailed the cape look. Get inspired by their styling ideas, and then grab a new cape of your own—we picked out six you won’t be able to resist.

Ven's Wife Style

My Kind of Joy

Land's End Women's Cotton Cape, $60; at Land's End

Marilyn's Closet

Unapologetic Aesthetic

NYDJ Jacquard Cape, $70; at Nordstrom Rack

The Girl From Panama

Marilyn's Closet

Pam & Gela Laceup Cape, $96; at Revolve

Tendinte in Moda

Ranti in Review

Structured Cape Blazer, $25; at Charlotte Russe

Locks and Trinkets

Let's Talk About Fashion

Calvin Klein Belted Cape, $90; at Macy's

Say Me Justine

Have Clothes, Will Travel

Longline Cape Blazer White, $86; at Missguided

