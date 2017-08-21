25 Pairs of Fall Boots to Shop Before They Sell Out

Real talk: Summer’s coming to a close, and with that comes the end of rooftop happy hours, weekend-long beach retreats, and summer Fridays. And while we’re sad to say goodbye to built-in dewiness and breezy tank tops, we’ve got good news, guys: boots weather is officially back.

While you were busy shopping just about every end-of-summer sale in existence, retailers quietly restocked their fall offerings. This season’s boot silhouette du jour? The ever-popular sock-boot, which skyrocketed to popularity in late 2016 thanks to Demna Gvasalia’s creations at both Vetements and Balenciaga—and this year, the trend has come back with a vengeance. Not into the look? We can’y blame you: Close behind is the crowd-favorite black bootie, but this season, look for a tighter ankle cuff or small metal details like a circle zipper-pull for a fresh update.

Ahead, shop 25 pairs of fall boots that toe the line between on-trend and so-timeless.