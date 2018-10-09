StyleCaster
Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever
Seasonal fashion palettes tend to evolve as the world around them does. The washed-out winter sky is reflected in the pewter and charcoal shades of cold-weather wardrobes. Spring flowers bring spring florals. Summer inspires saturated colors, mismatched prints and all kinds of fun. And fall relies on a strictly autumnal color scheme—olive green to match the drying grass, camel browns to match the crunchy leaves and deep jewel tones to match the bits of nature that haven’t yet turned.

Not in 2018. This fall, maximalism continues to reign supreme. Sequins are on the menu. So is patchwork. And colorful faux fur.

But no fall fashion trend screams louder than autumn’s animal prints.

Traditionally, animal prints are restricted to a handful of colors. Leopard and cheetahs are beige, tigers are orange, cows are white and snakes are some variation of green or brown—naturally, the animal prints inspired by these creatures have followed suit.

But this year, animal prints are louder and bolder. Bright yellows and reds dominate—alongside emerald greens, deep pinks, corals and teals. Reality has been tossed out the window in favor of more creative color combinations; coral and navy snakes may be few and far between, but coral and navy snakeskin bags aren’t.

Where animal prints once trended toward neutral status (you could totally get away with treating leopard print boots like brown ones), they now do the opposite. They demand attention—on store shelves, in closets, and on the sidewalks where street style photographers lurk.

Odds are, your wardrobe was wholly unprepared for this movement. Thankfully, with a shopping spree (or two), you can stock up on all the vibrant animal prints you (and your maximalism-loving heart) could possibly need.

Not sure where to begin? The below slideshow might give you some ideas.

Versace Animal Print Coat

This bold coat will take any look from great to statement-making.

Versace animal print coat, $3,925 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Embossed Leather Crossbody

For the person who loves snakeskin as much as they love color.

Embossed leather crossbody, $129 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Gestuz Leopard Print Shirt

OK, emerald green totally counts as a fall jewel tone. But rendering it in leopard print makes it instantly cooler.

Gestuz leopard print shirt, $157 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Penley Slingback Heels

Slingbacks so cute you can wear them year-round.

Penley slingback heels, $56 at ASOSc

Photo: ASOS.
Diane von Furstenberg Silk Mini Dress

When DVF is getting in on the colorful animal prints trend, you know it's real.

Diane von Furstenberg silk mini dress, $598 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Isabel Marant Beeka Bucket Bag

The pop-of-color crossbody you didn't realize your wardrobe was missing.

Isabel Marant Beeka bucket bag, $740 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Alessandra Rich Leopard Print Dress

Equal parts elegant, fun and edgy.

Alessandra Rich leopard print dress, $2,187 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Yellow Leopard Print Jumpsuit

So comfy-cute you'll never want to take it off.

Yellow leopard print jumpsuit, $52 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Oliveve Laine Ring Bag

A bag that works just as well this fall as it will next spring and summer.

Oliveve Laine ring bag, $200 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Rag and Bone Ellis Zip Booties

Not necessarily "colorful," but definitely graphic enough to fall into the trend.

Rag and Bone Ellis zip booties, $695 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Valentino Leopard and Tiger Skater Dress

Can't choose between leopard spots and tiger stripes? This two-in-one print will indulge your indecision.

Valentino leopard and tiger skater dress, $5,960 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Casadei Animal Print Clutch

We're just gonna say it: Cow spots are seriously underrated, as far as animal prints go.

Casadei animal print clutch, $965 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
House of Harlow 1960 Arthur Top

So into this print you want more? Revolve also offers a matching dress and pair of pants.

House of Harlow 1960 Arthur top, $158 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Versace Animal Print Mules

A statement shoe you could wear with anything—now that mixing prints is encouraged, that is.

Versace animal print mules, $795 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Franco Ferrari Twill Animal Scarf

Undoubtedly the most maximalist scarf we've ever seen.

Franco Ferrari twill animal scarf, $255 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Snake Print Shirt

Simultaneously retro and contemporary—we're sold.

Snake print shirt, $70 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Curve Knot Top

For the shopper who wishes cheetahs came in millennial pink and bright orange.

Curve knot top, $51 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Malone Souliers Lima Mules

The easiest way to add a little flair to an otherwise chill ensemble.

Malone Souliers Lima mules, $338 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Valentino Leopard and Tiger Blouse

Also available in bright, bright red.

Valentino leopard and tiger blouse, $2,590 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
PrettyLittleThing Yellow Dress

Like a normal leopard print dress—but just different enough.

PrettyLittleThing yellow dress, $24 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
By the Way Amber Bootie

Now that's what we call a statement shoe.

By the Way Amber bootie, $98 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Green Leopard Print Boxy Top

Because two pieces are better than one.

Green leopard print boxy top, $45 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Versace Animal Print Blazer

In case the yellow Versace trench wasn't enough.

Versace animal print blazer, $2,395 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Foulard

Subtle, but still pretty vibrant.

Yves Saint Laurent vintage foulard, $325 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Malone Souliers Animal Print Sandals

Just a touch of neon pink.

Malone Souliers animal print sandals, $575 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Red Leopard Suit Trousers

Hello, maximalist power suit—nice to meet you.

Red leopard suit trousers, $85 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Michelle Mason Plunge Gown

Because long-sleeve maxi dresses are perfect for fall's hottest days.

Michelle Mason plunge gown, $897 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Hansel from Basel Leopard Crew Sock

Because mismatched socks are downright fun.

Hansel from Basel leopard crew sock, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Leopard Print Nylon Pouch

An elevated take on the printed fanny pack.

Leopard print nylon pouch, $30 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Ermanno Scervino Animal Print Scarf

Understatedly bold.

Ermanno Scervino animal print scarf, $181 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Monki Leopard Jumpsuit

Comfy, cute, on-trend—what's not to like?

Monki leopard jumpsuit, $48 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Diane von Furstenberg Soiree Crossbody

A bright animal print bag that comes complete with studs and chains? Sheer maximalist magic.

Diane von Furstenberg Soiree crossbody, $398 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Animal Print Pants

These pants will look great with anything you pair them with—especially if you opt for the matching top.

Animal print pants, $40 at Zara

Photo: Zara.

