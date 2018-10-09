Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

Seasonal fashion palettes tend to evolve as the world around them does. The washed-out winter sky is reflected in the pewter and charcoal shades of cold-weather wardrobes. Spring flowers bring spring florals. Summer inspires saturated colors, mismatched prints and all kinds of fun. And fall relies on a strictly autumnal color scheme—olive green to match the drying grass, camel browns to match the crunchy leaves and deep jewel tones to match the bits of nature that haven’t yet turned.

Not in 2018. This fall, maximalism continues to reign supreme. Sequins are on the menu. So is patchwork. And colorful faux fur.

But no fall fashion trend screams louder than autumn’s animal prints.

Traditionally, animal prints are restricted to a handful of colors. Leopard and cheetahs are beige, tigers are orange, cows are white and snakes are some variation of green or brown—naturally, the animal prints inspired by these creatures have followed suit.

But this year, animal prints are louder and bolder. Bright yellows and reds dominate—alongside emerald greens, deep pinks, corals and teals. Reality has been tossed out the window in favor of more creative color combinations; coral and navy snakes may be few and far between, but coral and navy snakeskin bags aren’t.

Where animal prints once trended toward neutral status (you could totally get away with treating leopard print boots like brown ones), they now do the opposite. They demand attention—on store shelves, in closets, and on the sidewalks where street style photographers lurk.

Odds are, your wardrobe was wholly unprepared for this movement. Thankfully, with a shopping spree (or two), you can stock up on all the vibrant animal prints you (and your maximalism-loving heart) could possibly need.

Not sure where to begin? The below slideshow might give you some ideas.