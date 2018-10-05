Cutting-Edge Ways to Style a Muted Autumn Wardrobe

During fall, life is often rendered in a desaturated palette. As the sky cycles from electric blue to steely pewter, our wardrobes, too, transform. Layers of velvet, tweed and fleece replace airy linen and silk, and vibrant neons melt into deep shades of gold, olive and rust. But as we turn down the volume on our palettes, we turn up the volume on our silhouettes.

Chilly days and muted hues invite us to play with structure, texture and weight. A limited color range imposes a creativity that underpins the year’s coldest months, proving that far from being blah, neutrals, earth shades and jewel tones can be just as captivating as bright ones.

Ready to let your cool-weather look start taking shape? Follow our lead.

Sidewalk Stroll Duo Shot

Messa (left, four photos above) wears: striped tunic, $70 at Zara; See by Chloé coat, $750 at Chloé; See by Chloé leather ankle boots, $545 at Net-a-Porter; electric blue silver fox stole, $1,770 at Wild and Woolly; shoebox shoulder bag, $950 at Stuart Weitzman; earrings at Baleen (price upon request); Imperial disc pendant necklace, $1,420 at Ariel Gordon Jewelry; Zoe ring, $50 at BYCHARI

Carolyn (right, four photos above) wears: navy dress, $1,580 at Leanne Marshall; gold pleated skirt at MILLY (price upon request); Sanayi 313 box bag, $1,713 at Matches Fashion; jacquard boots, $1,095 at Christian Louboutin; Watery stone chandelier earrings, $350 at Alexis Bittar

“One Way” Trio Shot

Grace (left, two photos above) wears: River Island peg pants, $73 at ASOS; Melbourne belt bag, $245 at Brahmin; Good Luck Charm button-up, $42 at Lulus; Rowan sweater, $162 at Donna Mizani; Duo plaid kitten heels, $99 at & Other Stories; square bracelet, stylist’s own; On a Loop geometric earrings, $8 at Lulus; statement ring at & Other Stories (price upon request)

Carolyn (center, two photos above) wears: leather trench, $2,900 at Cienne; Sainte dress, $625 at Ulla Johnson; velvet corset, $250 at Jill Stuart; Katsu Torti sunglasses, $105 at Poppy Lissiman; shearling patchwork boots, $1,050 at Brother Vellies; Danling hexagon earrings, $29 at & Other Stories; stacked form ring, $1,660 at J.Hannah Jewelry; Geo stacking rings, $1,150 at Maya Brenner; Geo charm ring set, $50 at Gorjana

Messa (right, two photos above) wears: Rhett trouser, $495 at Ulla Johnson; Donna Mizani Nixon blazer dress, $213 at Revolve; Vintage snakeskin belt, stylist’s own; Indy circle crossbody, $395 at Loeffler Randall; Castro Denver boots, $240 at Tony Bianco; Sloane chain belt, $140 at Miranda Frye; Harper necklace, $84 at Miranda Frye; Quarry earrings, $83 at Baleen; Zoe ring $50 at BYCHARI; Milano bracelet watch, $119 at Timex; Rippling wave cuff, $49 at & Other Stories

Stairwell Solo Shot

Carolyn (immediately above) wears: Adeam dress, $895 at Net-a-Porter; sheer button-up at MILLY (price upon request); black turtleneck, $59 at Sanctuary Clothing; Lenox belt bad, $228 at Henri Bendel; Katsu black sunglasses, $105 at Poppy Lissiman; jacquard boots, $1,095 at Christian Louboutin; star sunglasses chain, $50 at Bando; Zoe ring, $50 at BYCHARI; Ember stud earrings, $38 at BaubleBar

To achieve Messa’s soft smokey eyes (three photos above), try: Luxury Palette of Pops, $53 at Charlotte Tilbury; and Climax Mascara, $24 at NARS

For Carolyn’s glossy lids and bold under-eye liner (two photos above), we like: Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (GEM) Stoned 33, $25 at Marc Jacobs; Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Orange Crush! 78, $25 at Marc Jacobs; Face Gloss, $20 at Milk Makeup

To get Grace’s neon cat-eye (immediately above), shop options at every price point:Vivid Brights Liner in Vivid Halo, $4.90 at NYX Cosmetics; Creme Gel Liner in Punch Liner, $5 at Colourpop; Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow, $30.50 at Dior

Telephone Pole Solo Shot

Carolyn (five photos above) wears: Metallic jumpsuit, $2,850 at Sally LaPointe; Vintage belt, stylist’s own; Lapis Lucite hoop earrings, $25 at Bando; The Knotted 100 sandal, $698 at Stuart Weitzman

Sidewalk Trio Shot

Carolyn (center, four photos above) wears: leather cargo pants, $1,400 at Marc Jacobs; orange trench, $438 at BCBGMAXAZRIA; Robby Kobo Grace top, $328 at Shopbop; vintage belt, stylist’s own; 8 Other Reasons; Fame hoop earrings, $28 at Revolve; Monse Traci sunglasses, $475 at Morgenthal Frederics; See by Chloé silver bag, $255 at Shopbop; Keilla kitten heel mules, $180 at Bloomingdale’s; Geo stacking ring, $1,150 at Maya Brenner; Emerson signet ring, $50 at Miranda Frye; Five shapes ring, $118 at Jen Hansen

Grace (right, four photos above) wears: sequin ruffled skirt, $100 at Zara; Josephine sweater, $275 at Saylor; Donna Karan trench coat, $225 at Lord and Taylor; See by Chloé silver bag, $255 at Shopbop; Crap Eyewear blush pink sunglasses, $79 at Lulus; Thoroughly Modern acrylic earrings, $9 at Lulus; Tony Bianco Jayden leather booties, $187 at Lulus; Berkshire fishnet pantyhose, $11 at JCPenney

Messa (left, four photos above) wears: Natania coat, $1,298 at Elie Tahari; Bette sweater, $220 at Saylor; woven peg pants, $24 at ASOS; Bellaria mini crossbody, $398 at Furla; Hal patchwork jacket, $1,975 at UGG; Rehearse II python leather pumps, $109 at Lulus; Lenna necklace, $199 at Paparla Jewelry; Glaze earrings, $56 at Baleen; Staked form ring, $1,660 at J.Hannah Jewelry; pearl ring, $98 at Henri Bendel

Basketball Court Solo Shot

Carolyn (three photos above) wears: 501 jeans, $90 at Levi’s; flip sequin chaps, $53 at Jaded London; leather coat, $398 at BCBGMAXAZRIA; Matrix sunnies, $49 at Topfoxx; Rainbow Mirrors sunglasses chain, $40 at Bando; black boots, $225 at & Other Stories

Greenpoint Mural Solo Shot

Grace (two photos below) wears: See by Chloé button-down jacket, $2,350 at Chloé; Roksanda dress, $978 at The Outnet; Free People thermal turtleneck, $40 at Lulus; Pearl buckle belt, $19 at ASOS; Glitter sock, $5 at ASOS; Cupid heel, $475 at Ulla Johnson; Squiggle earrings, $120 at Bando

Chain Link Fence Solo Shot

Carolyn (immediately above) wears: Signature transparent coat, $3,305 at Philipp Plein; metallic skirt, $595 at Jill Stuart; cylinder bag, stylist’s own; Lucite earrings, stylist’s own; black turtleneck, $59 at Sanctuary Clothing; Tony Bianco Jayden leather booties, $187 at Lulus

Crosswalk Solo Shot

Carolyn (two photos above) wears: green dress, price upon request at Reem Acra; black dress, $695 at Jill Stuart; glitter socks, stylist’s own; Dulcie heels, $495 at Sophia Webster; Quarry earrings, $38 at Baleen; Rippling Wave cuff, $49 at & Other Stories

Sidewalk Trio Shot

Grace (left, immediately above) wears: pom-pom sleeve sweater, $119 at & Other Stories; wide-leg satin pant, $325 at Halston; De fur coat, $369 at Unreal Fur; silver heel, $895 at Christian Louboutin; vintage arm cuff, stylist’s own; Zoe ring, $50 at BYCHARI; Astir earrings, $58 at Baleen; Mini Chloe wine bag, $249 at Onna Elrich

Messa (center, three photos above) wears: Rose floral hand-knit sweater, $895 at Ulla Johnson; Natalie high-low dress, $40 at Dress Up; mini beaded bucket bag, $60 at Zara; Compass aviators, $319 at Maui Jim; plum boots at Aquatalia (price upon request); earrings, stylist’s own; vintage belt, stylist’s own; vintage square bangles, stylist’s own

Carolyn (right, immediately above) wears: Shiela pullover, $595 at Alice + Olivia; See by Chloé turtleneck, $215 at Chloé; Rhodes trouser, $395 at Ulla Johnson; Faux fur jacket, $119 at Zara; Castro Denver boots, $240 at Tony Bianco; Crest earrings, $64 at Baleen