49 Ways to Get a Head Start on Next Season’s Biggest Trends

While most of us are celebrating the fact that it finally feels like spring, the fashion world is already thinking towards cooler days ahead, all thanks to the bizarre-o fashion calendar. Now, don’t let this harsh your buzz just yet—the rest of us don’t need to dwell on what winter coats we’ll be wearing this year when Easter is barely behind us, but we can take a look at the crystal ball that is Fashion Month to see the trends that we’ll be coveting come September. Because why wait until everyone else is wearing the next big thing when you could already have it in your closet?
That said, there’s no need to start looking into faux-fur jackets or heavy wool sweaters when all you can think about buying are sandals and crop tops—with a little strategic thinking, you can integrate next season’s slinky metallics, rich burgundies, or Western-inspired details into your wardrobe right now.
We took a look back at the top 12 trends that emerged from New York Fashion Week in February and put together a guide to shopping every last one for spring, which you’ll find in the gallery below.
Burgundy
It's never too early to bring the rich hue into your closet.
Photo:
Jil Sander
Burgundy
By Far Double Grid Red Sandals, $287; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Burgundy
Sweater with Flounces, $24.99 (was $34.99); at H&M
Photo:
H&M
Burgundy
Mansur Gavriel Burgundy Suede Bucket Bag, $595; at Ssense
Photo:
Mansur Gavriel
Burgundy
Solid & Striped Willow Plunge Neck Swimsuit, $160; at Moda Operandi
Photo:
Solid & Striped
Sheer Genus
Wear these pieces on their own now, and add extra layers when the weather gets chilly again.
Photo:
Fendi
Sheer Genius
Photo:
Universal Standard
Sheer Genius
Chika Kisada Grey Tulle Dress, $630; at Ssense
Photo:
Chika Kisada
Sheer Genius
Photo:
C/MEO Collective
Check Mate
Save the heavy plaid coats and tartan skirts for fall and pick up some of the springy gingham that retailers are putting out in droves.
Photo:
Tory Burch
Check Mate
Photo:
Need Suppy. Co
Check Mate
Check Blouse, $59.99; at Mango
Photo:
Mango
Check Mate
R13 Tie-Front Plaid Flannel Shirt Dress, $495; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
R13
Crazy Cozy
No need to bundle up just yet, but do keep things comfy in light knits and easy silhouettes.
Photo:
Stella Mccartney
Crazy Cozy
Photo:
Oak + Fort
Crazy Cozy
Photo:
Lacausa
Crazy Cozy
The Group by Babaton Javier Sweater, $165; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Crazy Cozy
Lauren Manoogian Cashmere Rib Leggings, $190; at The Dreslyn
Photo:
Lauren Manoogian
Let's Get Political
Say it loud and proud while donating to a good cause. All of the brands whose tees are featured here donate a percentage of proceeds to charitable organizations.
Photo:
Prabal Gurung
Let's Get Political
Photo:
Femininitees
Let's Get Political
Mille Solidarité Féminine T-Shirt, $42; at Mille
Photo:
Mille
Let's Get Political
The Human Woman Cotton Muscle Tank, $22; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
Let's Get Political
Babes Unite Tee, $119; at AMO
Photo:
AMO
Heavy Metal
There are few situations—or times of year, for that matter—that couldn't benefit from a little extra sparkle and shine.
Photo:
Christopher Kane
Heavy Metal
Puffed Sleeve Shiny Sweater, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Heavy Metal
Fleur du Mal Long Slip Dres, $695; at FWRD
Photo:
FWRD
Heavy Metal
Vince Mid-Length Skirt, $323; at Farfetch
Photo:
Vince
Heavy Metal
Photo:
Proenza Schouler
Shearling
Yes, even shearling can be adapted for spring. Throw on a lightly lined denim jacket for cooler nights, or carry an unexpectedly sophisticated fuzzy bag (just don't be alarmed if people want to pet it).
Photo:
Marc Jacobs
Shearling
Photo:
Moda Operandi
Shearling
Levi’s Red Tab Faux Shearling and Cotton Denim Jacket, $157; at Luisaviaroma
Photo:
Levi's
Shearling
Photo:
Helmut Lang
Deconstructed Shirting
These days, button-downs are barely recognizable; now, fashion's favorite versions have been slashed, twisted, and reconfigured.
Photo:
Monse
Deconstructed Sirting
Piena Shirt Wrap Skirt Set, $108; at Storets
Photo:
Storets
Deconstructed Sirting
Alexander Wang Asymmetrical Deconstructed Shirt Dress, $795; at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Alexander Wang
Deconstructed Sirting
Photo:
Totême
Deconstructed Sirting
Cotton Poplin Fracture Shirt, $325; at Milly
Photo:
Milly
Pantsuits
It's never too soon to start dressing like a boss.
Photo:
Calvin Klein Collection
Pantsuits
A Suit to Travel In Two-Button Wool Blazer, $910; at Paul Smith
A Suit to Travel In Wool-Twill Trousers, $910; at Paul Smith
Photo:
Paul Smith
Pantsuits
Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket, $125; at Nordstrom
Topshop Tailored Cigarette Trousers; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Topshop
Pantsuits
Sisley Double Breast Jacket, $212; at ASOS
Sisley Houndstooth Check Pant, $120; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Pantsuits
Isabel Marant Janey Prince of Wales Checked Linen Blazer, $530; at Matches Fashion
Isabel Marant Janey Prince of Wales Checked Linen Trousers, $305; at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Isabel Marant
New Americana
Denim works all year round, and you'll find plenty of accessories like saddle bags and Western boots on shelves now, and when it comes to this trend, a little goes a long way.
Photo:
Coach 1941
New Americana
Elvis Collage T-Shirt, $195; at Coach
Photo:
Coach
New Americana
Photo:
Reformation
New Americana
Photo:
& Other Stories
New Americana
Toga Pulla Western Buckle Ankle Boots, $495; at Farfetch
Photo:
Toga Pulla
New Americana
Miu Miu Small Dahlia Velvet & Calfskin Leather Saddle Bag, $1540; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Miu Miu
Golden Girls
Yellow is a big trend for spring, too. But to carry it over to fall, look for luxe textures like velvet (in small doses for now), satin, and silk.
Photo:
Altuzarra
Golden Girls
Photo:
Madwell
Golden Girls
Kinney Dress, $126; at Loéil
Photo:
Loéil
Golden Girls
Photo:
Darner Socks
Fringe Benefits
Shimmy shake in these party-ready pieces.
Photo:
Michael Kors Collection
Fringe Benefits
Photo:
Intermix
Fringe Benefits
Photo:
Style Mafia
Fringe Benefits
Photo:
The Webster
Fringe Benefits
T-Shirt with Fringes, $26; at Zara
Photo:
Zara