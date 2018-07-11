Everyone Is Wearing Face Earrings Right Now and We Don’t Hate It

I was first exposed to the face earring trend a few months ago, when a friend of mine posted an Instagram story about some face earrings she’d bought on Etsy. She explained—several times—that her post wasn’t sponsored content. She just really, really loved these affordable face earrings she’d found online, and she wanted to tell us about them so we could buy them, too.
At the time, I’d found the earrings both charming and interesting, and I considered buying them. I already had a few pairs of go-to metal statement earrings, but maybe a pair of face earrings was just the thing my jewelry collection was missing.
I halted in my tracks when, a few weeks later, I started noticing face earrings at all my favorite retailers—ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Net-a-Porter, and the like. It became clear to me that face earrings weren’t some kind of insulated artisan Etsy moment—they were a full-blown, industry-wide phenomenon.
It dawned on me that I officially lived in a world where people wanted to wear faces on their ears. And even more astoundingly, I didn’t hate it.
The idea of decorating your head with a couple extra faces is extremely bizarre. But it’s also incredibly cool. Eyes have been iconic symbols for centuries—isn’t it only fair that faces get their moment in the sun, too?
Plus, there are plenty of abstract ways to approach the trend. Rather than wearing a straight-up face on your ear, you can find an earring that looks like a piece of interestingly tangled wire (and only really resembles a face upon closer inspection).
Regardless of how dissonant your feelings about face earrings are, it’s impossible to deny that they’re here, they’re interesting, and they’re ready to diversify your jewelry collection—if only you’ll let them. Flip through the below slideshow to shop our 21 pairs of face earrings we’re into right now, and consider making the bold decision to buy a pair (or three).
Reclaimed Vintage-Inspired Face Earrings, $19
The face earring trend in its most basic (and completely delightful) form.
Madewell Two-Faced Earrings, $28
With these on your ears, you'll basically be winking at all times.
Paola Vilas Gold-Plated Sodalite Earrings, $635
These Paola Vilas earrings are stunning enough to wear with your favorite formal dress—and edgy enough to dress down with something more casual.
Black Stud Eye Earrings, $1
If Picasso met Roy Lichtenstein (when Lichtenstein was doing his more abstract stuff).
Paola Vilas Gold-Plated Amazonite Earrings, $645
Seriously pretty.
Abstract Face Earrings, $21
I'm super into the Frankenstein-esque forehead that's happening here.
Hollow Face Design Drop Earrings, $1
Because mismatched earrings are always fun.
Oxbow Designs All People Statement Earring, $89
These statement earrings might look small, but they're actually about as big as your ears.
Faris Porta Pearl Drop Earrings, $145
This subtle approach to the face earring is completely clever.
Abstract Face Wire Dangle Earring, $12
People won't know what they're looking at unless they stare. (And of course they'll stare, because your earrings are so damn eye-catching!)
Face and Chain Mismatched Earring, $2
For the person who only wants to wear a face on one ear.
Stencil Face Earring, $7
A smaller, more textured face earring.
Gold Chain Drop Face Earrings, $19
Took me a really long time to decide that these were, in fact, face earrings. But now that I've seen the face, I can't not see it.
Paola Vilas Gold-Plated Garnet Earrings, $360
Another beautiful take on face earrings from Paola Vilas.
KOPI Face Post Earring, $39
A little smaller than—but just as bold as—the other earrings in this slideshow.
Funky Face Earrings, $30
Vintage jewelry from the first generation of face earrings.
Metal Face Shaped Drop Earrings, $2
An inexpensive earring with seriously crisp lines.
Minimal Hollow Face Hoop Earring, $19
A twist on your go-to gold hoops.
Hollow Face Design Drop Earrings, $2
;)
Gold-Plated Face Profile Earrings, $19
What's edgier than a half-hoop earring? A half-hoop face earring, that's what.
Dangly Winky Face Earrings, $12
Dangly and dainty, these face earrings feel a little sweeter than some of the others.
