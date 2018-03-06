The Best Street Style at European Fashion Weeks Fall/Winter 2018

Fashion month just wrapped, and we’re are feeling some major outfit inspo. We’re not quite sure how it always happens, but outfits somehow magically get better every season. A couple weeks ago, we rounded up our favorite street style looks from New York Fashion Week, and today we’re covering our favorite sidewalk looks from London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.
These street style stars mixed prints, perfected monochromatic outfits, rocked menswear-inspired looks and slayed in a whole lot of trench coats. Click through the slideshow ahead to see our favorite street style looks from the European fall/winter fashion weeks.
Rosy Duo
Photo:
Getty Images
Trench Tie
Photo:
Getty Images
The Red Fanny Pack
Photo:
Getty Images
Oversized Checks
Photo:
Getty Images
Glitter Pants
Photo:
Getty Images
Seafoam Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim Days
Photo:
Getty Images
Camo Pants
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady in Red
Photo:
Getty Images
Olive Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Velvet Vibes
Photo:
Getty Images
Printed Boots
Photo:
Getty Images
Hunter Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Duo Pants
Photo:
Getty Images
Neon Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Primary Pairs
Photo:
Getty Images
Fuchsia
Photo:
Getty Images
Brown Tones
Photo:
Getty Images
Print on Prints
Photo:
Getty Images
The Greens
Photo:
Getty Images
Retro Pants
Photo:
Getty Images
Pop of Red
Photo:
Getty Images
The Puffer
Photo:
Getty Images
The Plastic Trench
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim on Denim
Photo:
Getty Images
The Statement Sleeve
Photo:
Getty Images
Purple Pairs
Photo:
Getty Images
Rust + Red
Photo:
Getty Images
The Red Ruffles
Photo:
Getty Images
The Cropped Suit
Photo:
Getty Images
The Corduroy Trench
Photo:
Getty Images
Mixed Pink Suit
Photo:
Getty Images
The Western Jacket
Photo:
Getty Images
The Statement Coat
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim Set
Photo:
Getty Images
Team Trousers
Photo:
Getty Images
The Tarten Coat
Photo:
Getty Images
Statement Accessories
Photo:
Getty Images
The White Suit
Photo:
Getty Images
Neon Pairs
Photo:
Getty Images