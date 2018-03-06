The Best Street Style at European Fashion Weeks Fall/Winter 2018

Fashion month just wrapped, and we’re are feeling some major outfit inspo. We’re not quite sure how it always happens, but outfits somehow magically get better every season. A couple weeks ago, we rounded up our favorite street style looks from New York Fashion Week, and today we’re covering our favorite sidewalk looks from London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.

These street style stars mixed prints, perfected monochromatic outfits, rocked menswear-inspired looks and slayed in a whole lot of trench coats. Click through the slideshow ahead to see our favorite street style looks from the European fall/winter fashion weeks.