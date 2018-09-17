Emmys 2018: What Every Celebrity Wore on the Red Carpet

The 2018 Emmys are finally here, and as excited as we are to find out who will take home the coveted golden statuettes (Will This Is Us take down Westworld? Will Stranger Things get anything?), if we’re being honest, we’re really here for what the celebrities will wear on the red carpet. The 70th Annual Primetime Emmys include a bevy of fan-favorite celebrities, from Issa Rae to Millie Bobby Brown, and while the chances that they take home an award may be slim, the red carpet gives everyone a chance to feel like a winner.

Before you celebrate TV’s biggest night, take a look at what the stars wore on the red carpet, from the show-stopping dresses to the out-there fashion. Hollywood is sometimes hit or miss, but when it comes to red carpets, the style never disappoints. Find out what your favorite celebrities wore for the 2018 Emmys ahead.