Every Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

It’s finally here: the 2017 Emmy awards. Frequently dubbed as “television’s biggest night,” the Emmys are when the small screen’s biggest stars—from drama favorites like “This Is Us” breakout Chrissy Metz to comedy veterans such as Julia Louis Dreyfus—gather together under one roof to celebrate the past year’s greatest achievements in TV. And while we’re super-pumped to find out if stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Reese Witherspoon will take home a coveted Emmy statuette, let’s be real, what we’re really in for is the fashion.

MORE: Here’s a List of the Highest-Paid Actors on Television Right Now

Sure—the acceptance speeches, Jimmy Kimmel‘s opening monologue, and finding out who won and whatnot is cool and all, but as fashion junkies, we thrive on seeing killer look after look stream down the red carpet. And even if our favorite celebrities don’t leave with an Emmy, they can still win the fashion game—which, to us, is equally as prestigious. So, before you tune into the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight, take a look at what all your favorite television stars are wearing, below.

Ariel Winter
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shaidi
Photo: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty Images
Abby Elliot
Photo: Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin
Photo: Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Photo: Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Photo: Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo: Getty Images
Edie Falco
Photo: Getty Images
Billy Eichner
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky
Photo: Getty Images
Ajiona Alexus
Photo: Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Photo: Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Huffman
Photo: Getty Images
Angela Sarafyan
Photo: Getty Images
Shannon Purser
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Bloom
Photo: Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka
Photo: Getty Images
Jane Fonda
Photo: Getty Images
Sonequa Martin-Green
Photo: Getty Images
Ellie Kemper
Photo: Getty Image
Jessica Biel
Photo: Getty Images
Uzo Aduba
Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer
Photo: Getty Images
Regina King
Photo: Getty Images
Kate McKinnon
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Bayer
Photo: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Julie Bowen
Photo: Getty Images
Neve Campbell
Photo: Getty Images

