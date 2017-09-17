Every Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

It’s finally here: the 2017 Emmy awards. Frequently dubbed as “television’s biggest night,” the Emmys are when the small screen’s biggest stars—from drama favorites like “This Is Us” breakout Chrissy Metz to comedy veterans such as Julia Louis Dreyfus—gather together under one roof to celebrate the past year’s greatest achievements in TV. And while we’re super-pumped to find out if stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Reese Witherspoon will take home a coveted Emmy statuette, let’s be real, what we’re really in for is the fashion.

Sure—the acceptance speeches, Jimmy Kimmel‘s opening monologue, and finding out who won and whatnot is cool and all, but as fashion junkies, we thrive on seeing killer look after look stream down the red carpet. And even if our favorite celebrities don’t leave with an Emmy, they can still win the fashion game—which, to us, is equally as prestigious. So, before you tune into the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight, take a look at what all your favorite television stars are wearing, below.