Watch Emma Watson’s Epic (and Hilarious) Style Evolution from 2001

It’s hard to believe that Emma Watson is 28 years old. The actress, who turned 28 on April 15, has grown up in the spotlight in front of millions of fans. We’ve watched her trials and tribulations—both on-screen and off. And though Watson has become a bona fide movie star, with A-list directors, fashion designers, and friends on speed dial—she wasn’t always this way.
A little less than two decades ago, Watson was a wide-eyed actress who was walking the red carpet for her first movie premiere, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Little did she (and the rest of the world) know that she would become one of the most well-known—and best-dressed—actresses in the millennial generation. But, like all of us, Watson has had some fashion missteps along the way. Let’s take a look at her evolution from a 10-year-old with an obsession with faux fur and small bags to a trendsetter who never fails to turn heads on the red carpet.
November 2001
Arriving at the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in London.
November 2001
Attending the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in New York City.
July 2003
Attending the premiere of "Scooby-Doo" in London.
November 2002
Arriving at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in London.
November 2002
Arriving at the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in New York City.
November 2003
Arriving at the British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards in London.
December 2003
Arriving at the UK premiere of "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" in London.
May 2004
Attending the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in New York City.
May 2004
Attending the UK premiere of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in London.
September 2004
Arriving at the UK premiere of "Wimbledon" in London.
February 2005
Arriving at the 2005 BAFTA Film Awards in London.
November 2005
Arriving at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in London.
September 2006
Arriving at the UK premiere of "Driving Lessons" in London.
June 2007
Attending the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation's Second Annual Gala Dinner in Hampton Court, England.
July 2007
Attending the UK premiere of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in London.
September 2008
Attending the National Movie Awards in London.
September 2008
Attending the Christian Dior PFW Spring/Summer 2008 show in Paris.
September 2008
Attending the Cartier International Polo Match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England.
December 2008
Arriving at the premiere of Universal Picture's "The Tale of Despereaux" in Los Angeles.
February 2009
Attending the 2009 Orange British Academy Film Awards in London.
July 2009
Arriving at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" in London.
July 2009
Visiting the "Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City.
July 2009
Attending a photo call for "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in London.
September 2009
Arriving at the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2010 Show during London Fashion Week in London.
May 2010
Attending the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
November 2010
Attending the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in London.
November 2010
Attending the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1" in New York City.
February 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards in London.
July 2011
Attending the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" in London.
July 2011
Attending the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" in New York City.
February 2012
Attending the pre-Orange British Academy Film Awards party in London.
June 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
September 2012
Attending "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
May 2013
Attending the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
September 2013
Attending the GQ Men of the Year awards in London.
March 2014
Attending the UK premiere of "Noah" in London.
March 2014
Arriving at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.
July 2014
Attending the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
December 2014
Attending the British Fashion Awards in London.
July 2014
Attending the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
April 2015
Attending the 2015 Time 100 Gala in New York City.
April 2016
Attending the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, DC.
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala in New York City.
February 2017
Attending the Elle Style Awards 2017 after-party in London.
June 2017
Attending 'The Circle" Paris photo call in Paris.
February 2017
Attending the UK launch event for "Beauty and the Beast" in London.
March 2018
Attending the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California.
