Not Sure What Shoes to Wear with Your Wide-Leg Crops? Emma Stone Has Some Ideas.

Here at StyleCaster, we’re big believers in the magic of wide-leg crops. The wide-leg cut offers maximal mobility, while the cropped hem keeps that extra fabric from getting in the way. It’s like the trendy new version of gauchos—except hopefully we won’t be looking back on these with immense regret in about a decade or so.

The only real issue wide-leg crops present is the question of what shoes to wear with them. Dressier pairs work with lightweight heels, and bohemian pairs go well with sandals. But structured pairs? They demand something chunkier than a strappy shoe, but not something so clunky it weighs down the whole look.

Thankfully, Emma Stone just solved this problem for us.

Stone stepped out in New York City early Wednesday morning, clad in a printed button-down, denim wide-leg crops, understated sunglasses and heels. Yup, heels. But they weren’t just any heels; they were nude and white pointed-toe block heels with ankle straps. Appropriately heavy and appropriately dainty—the perfect complement to a wide-leg cropped pant.

A close-up on the image further reveal Stone’s (or her stylist’s) genius. The nude and white color palette of the shoes coordinates excellently with the white and tan stitches in her cropped jeans. (The colors go nicely with the white details on her button-down and the nude frames on her sunglasses, too.)

So the next time you find yourself unsure of what to pair with your wide-leg crops, channel your inner Emma Stone and dig up that pair of handy-dandy block heels lurking in the back of your closet. Your ensemble (and your feet) will definitely thank you for it.